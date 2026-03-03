Duke Tops Nielsen's List of Most Watched Men's College Basketball Teams
South Carolina and Iowa rank number 1 and 2 among the most watched women's college teams
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Nielsen has released a list of the most popular college basketball teams, with Duke and Michigan state topping the men's rankings and South Carolina and Iowa ranking number 1 and 2 in the women's rankings.
The Top 10 ranking from the beginning of the season through February 25 showcases the teams with the highest viewership thus far this season across CBS, CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, USA, TruTV, TNT, and USA Network for the men and ABC, CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, FS2, ION, NBC, TruTV, TNT, and USA Network for the women.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.