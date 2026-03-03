Duke Tops Nielsen's List of Most Watched Men's College Basketball Teams

News
By published

South Carolina and Iowa rank number 1 and 2 among the most watched women's college teams

three young men watching basketball
(Image credit: NPAW)

Nielsen has released a list of the most popular college basketball teams, with Duke and Michigan state topping the men's rankings and South Carolina and Iowa ranking number 1 and 2 in the women's rankings.

The Top 10 ranking from the beginning of the season through February 25 showcases the teams with the highest viewership thus far this season across CBS, CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, USA, TruTV, TNT, and USA Network for the men and ABC, CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, FS2, ION, NBC, TruTV, TNT, and USA Network for the women.

List of the 10 most watched men&#039;s college basketball teams

(Image credit: Nielsen)

Nielsen&#039;s list of the most watched women&#039;s college basketball teams

(Image credit: Nielsen)
George Winslow
George Winslow

George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.