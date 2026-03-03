Duke Tops Nielsen's List of Most Watched Men's College Basketball Teams

Nielsen has released a list of the most popular college basketball teams, with Duke and Michigan state topping the men's rankings and South Carolina and Iowa ranking number 1 and 2 in the women's rankings.

The Top 10 ranking from the beginning of the season through February 25 showcases the teams with the highest viewership thus far this season across CBS, CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, USA, TruTV, TNT, and USA Network for the men and ABC, CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, FS2, ION, NBC, TruTV, TNT, and USA Network for the women.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

(Image credit: Nielsen)