IdahoPTV’s Jeff Tucker Gets APTS Patrick Butler National Advocacy Award

WASHINGTON—America’s Public Television Stations said it has presented the 2026 Patrick Butler National Advocacy Award to Idaho Public Television General Manager Jeff Tucker.

Butler received the award, presented at the APTS Public Media Summit on March 3, for his work in building relationships and support for the five-station public network among the Idaho Congressional delegation, state legislators and federal policymakers.

The APTS Patrick Butler National Advocacy Award, named for the group’s longest-serving former president and CEO, goes to local station leaders who excel in telling the story of their station’s work in education, public safety and community connections and how federal and state funding make it possible, APTS said.

“Jeff Tucker is a tireless advocate for public broadcasting, both in Congress and throughout the state of Idaho,” APTS President and CEO Kate Riley said. “Jeff has been an extraordinarily effective champion of our cause, working diligently to engage the Idaho delegation on the essential value of his local public broadcasting station and the important services they provide in communities throughout the state, especially in rural communities.

“Throughout this past, most challenging year, Jeff not only worked incredibly closely with his congressional delegation to make sure they understood the impacts of the rescission and how essential it was that some level of station funding was restored, but he also helped share the same messages with other key federal stakeholders,” she continued. “His assessment of the impacts on his station and other local stations throughout the country in similar positions has added an invaluable and highly trusted perspective to the ongoing discussions about the need for funding for local stations.”

Tucker has been IdahoPTV’s general manager since August of 2021. Since then, he as formed strong relationships with state agencies and other private and public organizations, APTS said. On his watch, “Idaho in Session” grew from streamed coverage via a single webcam to fiber-connected multicamera coverage from the Idaho House, Senate and committee rooms as well as the Idaho Supreme Court. Tucker also oversaw the planning, strategy and initial production for “Idaho Experience,” IdahoPTV’s newest long-form history documentary series. Prior to being named GM, Tucker was IdahoPTV’s director of content, overseeing programming, education services, digital media and strategy for local productions. He also managed the network’s independent and contract work, as well as content initiatives and production relationships with state and private entities, APTS said.

He has also worked as director/videographer, producer/director and production manager at IdahoPTV and has been in charge of its communications and membership departments.

“My approach to successful advocacy has always focused on getting to know a person on a human level,” Tucker said. “Whether they like you or what you do, it’s important to connect with them as people. Have a conversation. Learn about them. If you can make that personal connection first, the advocacy part seems to happen naturally.”

Tucker also serves on the advisory board of the University of Idaho’s James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research and the National Educational Telecommunications Association board of directors, APTS said.