Telemundo Studios, U. of Miami Launch First-Ever Latino Podcast Incubator

MIAMI—NBCUniversal Telemundo Studios said it a partnership with the University of Miami to launch what they are billing as an industry-first podcast incubator for Latino storytellers.

The initiative will give student creators access to Telemundo’s production resources, mentorship and distribution platforms.

In launching the program, Telemundo noted that there is currently a critical gap in podcast content for Hispanic audiences. Less than 12% of the world’s 4.2 million podcasts are produced in Spanish, yet nearly 50% of Latinos aged 18 and older listen to podcasts, a 72% increase since 2020.

Hispanics also spend 35% more time listening to podcasts than non-Hispanics. In addition, more than half of Latino podcast listeners consume content in both English and Spanish.

The initiative makes Telemundo the first major Spanish-language media company to embed student creators directly into its content pipeline, the company said. Working with these younger voices will strengthen its ability to deliver authentic stories while fueling demand for bilingual audio among Latino audiences, according to Telemundo.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to bringing new formats and elevating the voices shaping Spanish-language storytelling,” said Javier Pons, chief content officer and head of Telemundo Studios. “By collaborating with University of Miami students, we are opening the doors for a new generation of creators to connect with audiences in authentic and relevant ways—reinforcing Telemundo’s role as a leader in the media industry with robust experience in the audio space.”

The incubator is part of Telemundo’s larger strategy of investing in the creators, formats and platforms shaping the future of media. With U.S. Latinos driving surging demand for digital audio, the program is designed to both meet market needs while fueling the growth of Spanish-language storytelling, Telemundo explained.

The incubator also marks the next step in Telemundo’s audio strategy. With projects already spanning Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes and “Dateline,” this initiative will help build new collaborations and create storytelling formats.

“This partnership reflects the University of Miami’s commitment to giving students real-world experiences that prepare them for success in today’s media industry,” said Trevor Green, associate chair and senior lecturer in the department of journalism at the University of Miami. “Working alongside Telemundo professionals gives our students invaluable hands-on experience, helping them build confidence and learn how to tell authentic stories that connect with audiences in both English and Spanish. It’s exactly the kind of collaboration that prepares them for successful careers in media.”