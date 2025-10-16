Netflix Expands Into Video Podcasts With Spotify Deal

Netflix said it will make a major push into video podcasts, inking a wide-ranging deal with Spotify through which it will offer 16 podcasts in the U.S. starting early next year.

The Netflix agreement is part of music and podcast platform Spotify's push to expand beyond audio and become a major video streaming player.

In a separate deal with Samsung this week, Spotify entered the FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) space for the first time, teaming up with Samsung TV Plus to launch an exclusive new channel, The Ringer from Spotify. (More on that below.)

Sports, culture, lifestyle and true-crime video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer will now stream on Netflix. They include video for “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” as well as The Ringer’s NFL, NBA, fantasy football and F1 shows.

Also included in the Netflix deal are pop culture series like “The Rewatchables” and “Dissect,” as well as true crime pods such as “Conspiracy Theories.”

After launching the podcasts first in the U.S., Netflix plans to make them available to additional markets next year.

“At Netflix, we’re always looking for new ways to entertain our members, wherever and however they want to watch,” Lauren Smith, Netflix vice president of content licensing and programming strategy, said. “As video podcasts continue to grow in popularity, our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both Netflix and Spotify audiences. From pop culture and lifestyle to true crime and sports, this curated selection of video podcasts adds fresh voices and new perspectives to Netflix, making our entertainment lineup more exciting than ever.”

The full list of podcasts is available here.

“This partnership marks a new chapter for podcasting,” said Roman Wasenmüller, vice president, head of podcasts at Spotify. “Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery, helping creators reach new audiences and giving fans around the world the chance to experience the stories they love and uncover favorites they never expected. This offers more choice to creators and unlocks a completely new distribution opportunity.”

In terms of the Samsung Spotify deal, the new FAST channel, Spotify's first such offering, launched Oct. 15 on Samsung TV Plus.

The Ringer Channel is a new FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus. (Image credit: Saumsung)

“Samsung TV Plus is where storytelling meets scale—and with this first-of-its-kind partnership, the biggest screen in the home becomes a stage for podcasting’s boldest video programming to come to life,” said Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and global head of Samsung TV Plus. “The Ringer brings an arsenal of talent and some of the most dynamic, culture-shaping voices to Samsung TV Plus, where we continue to redefine what television can be, opening up an entirely new dimension of entertainment for audiences to explore.”

The Ringer Channel from Spotify is available on Samsung TV Plus. Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TV, Galaxy, Smart Monitor, and Family Hub devices. This includes the 2025 TV series, spanning Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, The Frame and The Frame Pro, which are powered by Samsung Vision AI

