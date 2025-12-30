TV Tech's Most Popular Stories of 2025

Our list of the 20 most popular stories on the TV Tech website in 2025, not only provides a look back at some of the major events that shaped the industry over the last year. It also lays out many of the major trends that will continue to shape the broadcast and TV landscape in 2025.

In a year when regulatory issues were front and center with many broadcasters seeking to liberalize ownership rules, there were 11 stories relating to regulation while another six were about NextGen TV. Stories about blackouts, major research studies on shifts in consumer behavior and AI also made the list.

Here are the 20 most popular in 2025:

Disney Urged to Shut Down ABC to Avoid Political Turmoil

Analysts think Disney should stop broadcasting but keep the licenses.

2. DirecTV Says Costs for ATSC 3.0 Transition Would be ‘Onerous’

American Television Alliance tells FCC that these costs would produce ‘no benefits whatsoever’ for pay TV operator’s subscribers.

3. Carr Weighs in on Disney, YouTube Dispute

“People should have the right to watch the programming they paid for — including football” the FCC chair said in a X post.

4. ABC Takes `Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Off the Air Indefinitely

The network made the move after FCC Chair Carr attacked the late night show for "sick" comments about the killing of Charlie Kirk and threatened licenses of stations who aired it.

5. ATSC 3.0 Deployments: Where and When Will NextGen TV be Available?

Our data base of NextGen TV deployments show that ATSC 3.0 broadcasts are now available in threequarters of the country.

6. Nagravision, Broadpeak Partner on Sports Piracy Solution

Collaboration gives sports rights holders and broadcasters the ability to detect, identify, and disrupt piracy in real-time.

7. Nearly 90% of Advertisers will Use Gen AI to Build Video Ads, According to IAB

Latest report also details what advertisers expect from CTV.

8. Todd Ziegler to Take Reins of Sinclair’s Green Bay, Wis., Stations

Jay Zollar to retire as WLUK-WCWF vice president and GM after 26 years.

9. LPTV Broadcasters: Costs of ATSC 3.0 Transition Could Force `Many’ Stations Out of Business

In an FCC filing opposing the NAB’s plans to sunset ATSC broadcasts, the LPTVBA said broadcasters should not be forced to convert to ATSC 3.0.

10. Nexstar's ABC Affiliates To Preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Nexstar joined Sinclair not airing the show's return on ABC on Sept. 23 but says it continues to have "productive" talks with Disney about the future.

11. FCC Commissioner Gomez Blasts ABC for Suspending Jimmy Kimmel

She called ABC’s decision a “cowardly corporate capitulation” to threats from the FCC to suspend broadcast licenses that have no legal basis in “facts or the law”.

12. Parks: Social Video Now Accounts for 20% of TV Viewing

Viewers watch more social video weekly than pay TV and broadcast according to Parks Associates.

13. NFL Viewers Embrace Interactive Shopping and Social Experiences on Game Day

New survey indicates that about half have shopped for NFL merchandise while watching games.

14. Point/Counterpoint: 5G Broadcast vs. NextGen TV

Industry veterans Preston Padden and Mark Aitken share their views on which standard should drive future of U.S. television.

15. 50 State Broadcasting Associations Pass Resolution Backing ATSC 1.0 Sunset

Resolution supports FCC ‘establishing a clear, industry-wide date-certain transition plan for the full deployment of Next Gen TV (ATSC 3.0) as well as a sunset date for ATSC 1.0’.

16. U.S. Appeals Court Vacates FCC’s Top-Four Station Ownership Rule

NAB, FCC chair Brendan Carr applaud 8th Circuit’s ruling overturning FCC rules that station groups can’t own more than one of the four most-watched TV stations in a market.

17. FCC Restores Accidentally Deleted ATSC 3.0 Rules

The agency has restored and recodified certain rules involving reporting requirements in a new Order.

18. Gray Media to Acquire Block Communications TV Stations for $80 Million

Deal is another example of how station groups are betting that FCC deregulation will open up a wave of deals and consolidation.

19. Pearl TV Doubles Down on ‘National Security Threat’ Posed by SiliconDust's 3.0 Tuners

In comments to the FCC, large broadcast station groups reiterated that the manufacturer uses a Huawei chip.

20. Weigel Broadcasting Pushes Back on Proposals for ATSC Sunset

In a meeting with FCC staff representatives of the broadcaster opposed the NAB’s plans for a “flash cut” from ATSC to ATSC 3.0.