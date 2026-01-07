Cineverse Acquires Giant Worldwide

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse has announced that it is acquiring Giant Worldwide, a global media-services provider used by major Hollywood studios and streaming platforms.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cineverse reported that it plans to integrate Giant’s services into its Matchpoint platform, the company's AI-powered media supply chain solution. The deal adds a substantial base of recurring revenue from major entertainment companies Matchpoint, Cineverse said, and will play a key role in how it powers the future of content distribution through automation and AI-driven technology.

Giant Worldwide brings to Matchpoint an established global services footprint spanning Los Angeles, New York and Warsaw, Poland. It also adds operational expertise in digital delivery fulfillment, Master QC, content localization and OTT content testing, as well as highly coveted Preferred Vendor Services badges for the leading streaming platforms.

Giant’s current clients include four major Hollywood studios, the top independent film distributors and leading industry streaming platforms.

“This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for Matchpoint and for the media services industry,” said Tony Huidor, Cineverse president of technology and chief product officer . "We are immediately adding a significant base of prestigious Hollywood studio relationships by combining Giant Worldwide's long-standing client relationships with Matchpoint's advanced AI-native infrastructure. The result is something the industry has never seen: a platform aided by artificial intelligence that can ingest, normalize, enrich and deliver large studio film libraries across hundreds of endpoints with minimal manual intervention."

Many of these relationships can now be expanded via Matchpoint, which aims to supplement expensive, labor-intensive video content processes with fully automated, AI-driven workflows. The integration will enable Giant Worldwide’s major Hollywood studio and streaming platform clients to benefit from Matchpoint’s proven automation and integrated AI capabilities—including automated ingest, frame-by-frame AI-based video/audio QC, AI-generated enhanced metadata enrichment, fully transparent automated mastering workflow and machine learning-driven delivery optimization—to reduce costs, eliminate human error and effortlessly scale content distribution to all leading video streaming platforms.

More specifically, Cineverse said the combination will create:

Global QC and fulfillment operations with teams across multiple continents.

Matchpoint’s AI-powered automation platform capable of ingesting and mastering up to 15,000 titles per month with a team of just 15 people.

AI-driven workflow orchestration that delivers 60-70% efficiency gains and enables software-like gross margins of 70-80%.

Approved vendor status for the two largest, most stringent transactional (TVOD) distribution platforms with a highly scalable media processing infrastructure.

MPA-certified (Motion Picture Association) media processing facilities that meet Hollywood studios’ stringent security requirements for handling high-value new film releases with a highly trained staff capable of meeting these highly sensitive delivery requirements.

Cineverse expects Giant Worldwide to contribute pro forma revenue of $15 million to $17 million and pro forma EBITDA of $3.5 million to $4 million in fiscal year 2027. The majority of this revenue is recurring in nature, derived from ongoing service relationships with major Hollywood studios and streaming platform clients. Within the first year, the company anticipates about $2.5 million in additional annualized synergies through integration with Matchpoint.

The management team of Giant Worldwide and the majority of its existing staff will join Cineverse, while the company will be rebranded as "Giant Worldwide, A Matchpoint Company." Alongside Matchpoint, Giant will operate within the umbrella of the Cineverse Technology Group, a division of parent company Cineverse.

For more information visit home.cineverse.com.