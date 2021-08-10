NBCU Telemundo Enterprises Launches New Streaming Division

MIAMI—NBCU Telemundo Enterprises has launched a new streaming division that will develop more than 50 streaming projects for 2022 and beyond as part of its plans to boost Latino audiences on Peacock and the various Telemundo and NBCUniversal streaming platforms.

The company has appointed Romina Rosado as executive vice president and general manager, Hispanic Streaming, to lead the new division. Rosado will report directly to Beau Ferrari, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“The NBCUniversal Telemundo Hispanic Streaming division immediately unifies and amplifies our unmatched resources and reach to our audience across the company, accelerating our presence on Peacock and the entire NBCUniversal streaming portfolio,” said Ferrari. “Romina is an experienced media executive with a clear vision and knowledge for developing relevant content for the Latino and general market, that will serve our company-wide approach to programming for the Hispanic streaming audience.”

The launch comes at a time when Hispanic programmers like Telemundo and Univision are putting more emphasis on streaming, with Univision planning to launch a new unified streaming service in 2022.

The new division will also be targeting Hispanic audiences that tend to skew younger and are avid adopters of newer technologies.

In announcing the effort, Telemundo noted that on average, Latino consumers are 14 years younger than the non-Hispanic white population. They also spend more time per day on video through TV connected devices and video focused app usage than total adults.

These audiences have also been looking for more Hispanic focused content. Hispanics are often 50% or more of the average audience for shows that center on Hispanic characters and stories, which is a remarkable over index, considering they are roughly 20% of the population, the company said.

“Today, 1 in 4 Americans under the age of 35 is Hispanic, and they are voracious content consumers across languages and across platforms,” said Rosado. “NBCUniversal, powered by Telemundo, is the only media company that can connect at scale on every screen with these 200%ers - Latinos who are 100% Latino and 100% American. I look forward to partnering with Peacock and creators across the industry to tell stories that connect and represent this dynamic and vibrant community.”

Most recently, Rosado was executive vice president, entertainment & content strategy for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, where she oversaw the company’s omnichannel strategy, with a focus on streaming. Previously, she was senior vice president of digital media where she oversaw the growth of Telemundo digital into a streaming powerhouse, tripling the Telemundo App usage in 2020. Rosado joined Telemundo in 2018 to develop Noticias Telemundo’s digital strategy in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Before joining Telemundo, Rosado was senior vice president of global content at NBCUniversal´s E!, where she helped expand programming and grow the brand’s footprint to more than 1 billion engagements per month in over 160 countries, making E! News the largest multiplatform entertainment news and women’s lifestyle brand globally.