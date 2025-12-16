Netflix and iHeartMedia Announce Exclusive Video Podcast Partnership

"The Bobby Jones Show" and "The Breakfast Club" are two of the iHeartMedia podcasts that will stream on Netflix.

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—Netflix and iHeartMedia have announced an exclusive video podcasting deal that will see 15 popular original iHeartPodcasts start streaming exclusively on Netflix in early 2026 in the US, with more markets to follow.

“Audio podcasting has been the fastest-growing medium over the past 20 years, and now we’re thrilled to expand that experience with an exciting new category - video podcasts. Netflix has a leading video-first service, and this partnership perfectly complements our strong audio foundation. Working with Netflix—an important leader in entertainment— gives fans one more way to connect with the personalities they love and opens the door to new audiences, including viewers discovering these shows for the first time,” said Bob Pittman, CEO of iHeartMedia. “These shows feature dynamic hosts, compelling conversations, and passionate fan communities—available in both audio and now as a natural video extension. Audiences can now not only listen but also watch and enjoy top-rated iHeartPodcasts alongside award-winning series and movies from Netflix.”

The lineup of podcasts joining the streamer includes “The Breakfast Club,” co-hosted by Charlamagne tha God and one of the biggest broadcast radio shows in the country; “My Favorite Murder,” one of the most successful true crime podcasts; shows from high profile talent such as Grammy-nominated music superstars Fat Joe and Jadakiss on “Joe and Jada,” “Dear Chelsea” with Chelsea Handler and “This Is Important” with “Workaholics” stars Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson; “Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast” from award winning Radio & TV personality Bobby Bones; “as well as category-defining series “The Psychology of Your 20s.”

“With this partnership we are incredibly excited to offer our members such unmatched variety, and to deliver highly entertaining podcasts featuring some of the world’s most dynamic personalities,” added Lauren Smith, Netflix vice president of content licensing and programming strategy. “Get ready to dive in with the true crime phenomenon My Favorite Murder, the dynamic perspectives of The Breakfast Club, and the sharp, unfiltered comedy of Chelsea Handler in this initial collection.”

iHeartMedia retains all audio-only rights and distribution for the shows included in the deal. All podcasts will continue to be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

Netflix and iHeartMedia described the podcasts as follows.

“The Breakfast Club,” the hit radio replay podcast that recently surpassed one billion downloads, features hosts DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, Loren LoRosa and Charlamagne Tha God breaking down the latest in news and culture.

“Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast,” the hit music and entertainment podcast, features host Bobby Bones—radio and TV personality, two-time New York Times best-selling author, and youngest-ever National Radio Hall of Fame inductee—sitting down with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

“My Favorite Murder,” a hit original true crime show with approximately two billion lifetime downloads featuring hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark.

“Dear Chelsea,” a weekly advice show with host Chelsea Handler answering listener questions alongside celebrity guests.

“Joe and Jada,” Grammy-nominated music superstars Fat Joe and Jadakiss to link up twice a week to discuss the news dominating music, sports and culture and interview influential figures across those sectors for candid and compelling conversations.

“This Is Important,” a hit comedy podcast, features “Workaholics” stars Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson seriously discussing some very important topics.

“The Psychology of Your 20s,” the top-ranked mental health podcast, is a biweekly guide to surviving growing pains through psychology with host Jemma Sbeg.

“Behind the Bastards,” a fan-favorite history podcast, goes into the bizarre realities that formed the lives of some very bad people with host Robert Evans.

“Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know,” a curiosity podcast, delves into the unexplained with hosts Matt Frederick, Ben Bowlin and Noel Brown.

“Stuff You Missed in History Class,” a curiosity podcast, sees hosts Holly Frey and Tracy Wilson recount the strangest, most unusual untold stories that weren’t covered in school.

“Stuff To Blow Your Mind,” a curiosity podcast, examines just how weird reality is with hosts Robert Lamb and Joe McCormick.

“New Rory & MAL,” the culture and sports podcast featuring Jamil 'Mal' Clay and Rory Farrell always bringing the hottest takes.

“3 and Out with John Middlekauff,” the sports podcast features former NFL scout John Middleauff giving his unique perspective on college and professional football.

“Buried Bones,” a history and true crime podcast, features journalist Kate Winkler Dawson and retired investigator Paul Holes dissecting the most compelling cases from centuries ago.