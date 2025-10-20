Grup Mediapro to Deliver Prime Video NBA Coverage to the Hispanic Market

As Amazon’s Prime Video prepares to launch its coverage of NBA basketball under a major new deal, Grup Mediapro has announced that it is working with the streaming giant to localize the NBA game feed into LATAM Spanish for all Latin America.

Grup Mediapro, which recently announced its role in customizing the audiovisual feed for the world’s largest basketball league for Spain, said that it will also provide this service for all Spanish-speaking countries in the Americas, reaching a potential audience of over 400 million viewers.

Mediapro North America, the group’s regional subsidiary, has been selected by Prime Video to localize and customize the Spanish-language broadcast feed of NBA games to be broadcast in Spanish across Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, the United States (for the US Hispanic audience), Guatemala, Honduras, México, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Venezuela, the company said.

In total, the group will customize more than 200 games for the Americas, and an additional 100 games for Spain.

The project, set to launch on October 21, will be managed from Mediapro North America’s production center in Mexico City, where the group has outfitted its state-of-the-art facilities to host several programs, including pre-game and post-game coverage.

Mediapro noted that the group’s expertise in HDR signal management and live virtual production will be central to the project’s execution.

Currently, Grup Mediapro is involved in more than 25,000 live productions annually, operating across four continents, where it delivers services to the world’s leading sports federations, including FIBA, UEFA, FIFA, CAF, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, and AFC.