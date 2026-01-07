English Football League Secures Match Streams With Nagravision

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX—Nagravision has struck a deal with the English Football League (EFL) to use Nagra Streaming Security help detect, disrupt and deter piracy of its match telecasts in the 2025-26 season.

The EFL will use the security solution’s dynamic monitoring to quantify the scale of piracy threats against its live sports content. The solution’s anti-piracy intelligence capability will also let the EFL, which operates the three tiers of English professional soccer just below the top-flight Premier League, measure the impact of takedown and enforcement activities and provide an overview of pirate activities targeting its content, Kudelski Group-owned Nagravision said.

“Nagravision’s dynamic, real-time monitoring is an effective and important part of our work to protect our content, clubs and their supporters,” Russell Byrne, EFL head of broadcast operations, said. “The level of information available to us means we can better monitor, identify and take down illegal streams as they appear across various platforms and ensure that we are providing the best possible experience to those that pay for legitimate services.”

The company’s streaming security solution is designed to provide a holistic view of pirate activity across content rightsholders’ portfolios through AI-enabled insights. Based on a 30-year history of global pirate activity, the solution provides clear information designed to directly address the business goals of rightsholders, including revenue protection, brand integrity and compliance management and licensing, the company said.

“Nagravision is a long-time advocate of the need to protect the integrity of the content ecosystem for sports rightsholders and works across the industry to achieve this,” Morten Solbakken, Nagravision executive vice president and chief operating officer, said. “Our advanced anti-piracy monitoring and enforcement solutions empower rightsholders, such as the English Football League, to combat illegal streaming and safeguard their revenues, ensuring true fans enjoy content securely and legally.”

Nagra Streaming Security delivers end-to-end protection against content theft and content restreaming. The solution safeguards revenues and combats illegal streaming by leveraging technologies like advanced multi-DRM, forensic watermarking and real-time anti-piracy monitoring and enforcement.

