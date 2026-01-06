Scripps Names Amira Lewally as Senior Director, Original Programming

E.W. Scripps has tapped Amira Lewally, a veteran cable TV programmer, as senior director of original programming.

Lewally will oversee all original content development for the broadcast group’s portfolio of national networks, including Ion, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Ion Mystery, and for its local TV stations from concept to execution, Scripps said. She’ll also lead efforts to align creative talent with network brand strategies, foster audience engagement and deliver compelling programming for viewers nationwide, the company said.

Lewally will be based in Washington, D.C.

“As Scripps advances its next chapter of original programming, Amira’s proven track record of cross-platform storytelling and creative vision, producing content across multiple genres and for different audiences, make her the right leader for this role,” said Scripps senior vice president of programming Adam Harman, to whom Lewally will report. “Amira’s history of creating programming with strong viewer affinity will enhance the value of content across our full portfolio and in what we deliver to our partners.”

Lewally most recently was a supervising producer at A+E Networks, managing more than 300 hours of live programming, original series and specials for cable network A&E. Her credits include “60 Days In,” “The Judd Family: Truth Be Told” and the “Secrets of…” franchise. Her work has been featured at such major festivals as the Tribeca Film Festival, the American Black Film Festival and the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, Scripps said. She has been nominated for the Critics Choice Awards, the NAACP Image Awards and the IDA Documentary Awards.

Lewally also co-created, produced and co-hosted the Lifetime podcast “The Table Is Ours.”

“Scripps’ diverse portfolio opens up incredible opportunities to innovate and tell stories that truly resonate,” Lewally said. “I’m excited to explore new ways to create compelling content, deepen our connection with viewers, and build on the company’s legacy of must-watch original programming that serves and reflects our communities.”

Lewally has a master’s degree in writing and producing for television from Long Island University and a bachelor’s in business with a minor in film from Baylor University. She was recognized as Baylor’s alumna of the year in 2022 and has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30: Hollywood & Entertainment list and to Cablefax’s Thrivers Under 30.