Popularity of Online Short-Form Content Moving Beyond Social Media

NEW YORK—Short-form vertical video has exploded across platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, but a new survey commissioned by Media.net, a provider of contextual advertising technology, reveals that audiences want this experience to extend far beyond social media.

According to the poll of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers, 90% said they are open to seeing short-form video content on publisher sites, underscoring a major opportunity for media companies to compete more effectively for audience attention and ad dollars, according to the researcher.

“Consumers have made it clear: short-form video isn’t just for social platforms anymore,” said Vaibhav Arya, CEO at Media.net. “They want the same vertical video experience everywhere they spend time online, creating a powerful opportunity for publishers to capture attention and drive deeper engagement.”

The survey reveals just how deeply short-form video has become embedded in daily routines:

73% watch multiple times per day (41% a few times daily, 32% multiple times per hour)

69% watch while relaxing or unwinding at home

81% watch primarily on smartphones in vertical format

Only 7% rarely or never watch short-form video

When it comes to platforms, YouTube Shorts leads as the most popular destination (56%), followed by TikTok (50%) and Facebook (50%). Instagram Reels is used by 41%, while Snapchat Spotlight (7%), news or entertainment sites (6%), and other platforms (2%) trail behind.

"We're seeing a clear path for growth,” said Arya. “This is the moment for publishers and news organizations to move into vertical video and create these high-attention spaces."

Most consumers (69%) watch while relaxing or unwinding—such as at home or before bed—while 11% do so during commutes or waiting periods. Nine percent watch as part of news or content browsing, and another 9% while multitasking (e.g., cooking or working out).

In terms of device type, smartphones, unsurprisingly, dominate, with 81% saying they primarily watch short-form video in vertical format on their phones. Tablets and laptops each account for 7%, connected TVs for 2%, and other devices for 3%.

Short-form vertical video stands out as one of the most engaging online content formats, according to Media.net. A majority of respondents (61%) said it’s more engaging than articles, podcasts, or long-form video; 26% said it’s about the same, and 9% said it’s less engaging.

The appeal is multifaceted:

72% cite quick and easy-to-watch format as the primary draw

58% enjoy entertaining or humorous content

28% value visually engaging or creative formats

28% appreciate personalized or relevant videos

23% highlight convenience for mobile viewing

“Engagement is the core reason short-form vertical video has become the dominant format online,” added Karan Dalal, COO at Media.net. “It’s dynamic, immediate, and easy to consume—qualities that naturally hold attention longer than traditional or long-form content.”

Ad engagement within short-form environments is also strong, with 68% of respondents saying they engage with ads, 40% saying they do so sometimes, and 28% very often. Meanwhile, 22% rarely, and 11% never.

“Vertical video works for everyone,” said Dalal. “It engages audiences, keeps them watching, and helps publishers drive more meaningful interactions—ultimately creating better outcomes for advertisers.”

When asked what types of vertical videos they'd most like to see on publisher sites, consumers prioritized content that informs, entertains, and helps them make decisions:

45% prefer news recaps or quick updates

44% wanted more lifestyle or how-to videos

40% prefer entertainment or celebrity clips

34% view product or shopping content

28% watch sports highlights

Short-form video also drives stronger engagement across publisher environments, according to the researcher. Seventy-five percent of consumers said they would stay longer on a site that includes videos tailored to their interests; 20% said it would make no difference, and 4% said they’d be less likely to stay.

“As publishers face growing competition from walled gardens and AI-driven platforms, vertical video gives them a powerful tool to keep audiences on-site and engaged,” said Dalal. “By integrating the formats consumers already love, publishers can strengthen loyalty and maximize attention.”

While social media platforms dominate short-form video consumption today, the research highlights a critical advantage for publishers and the open web: purchase decisions are primarily made where content drives commerce—on publisher sites, not social platforms.

Editorially driven short-form video on publisher sites bridges the gap between social media entertainment and commercial intent. By meeting audiences with engaging vertical video in the environments where they're already making purchase decisions, advertisers can:

Reach consumers at high-intent moments when they're actively researching and ready to buy

Benefit from contextual relevance as video content aligns with the surrounding editorial environment

Leverage trusted publisher environments that lend credibility to brand messaging

Connect with audiences beyond walled gardens where measurement and attribution are more transparent

“Our research shows just how critical the open web is to the purchase journey,” said Steve Florio, senior vice president of Global Supply Partnerships. “When 77% of consumers say product reviews are an important part of their decision-making process, and nearly 75% say trustworthy reviews on publisher sites are what makes the internet valuable to them, then the open web becomes the ideal environment for advertisers who want real purchase outcomes.”

The survey was commissioned by Media.net in September 2025 and polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older through an online questionnaire designed to measure short-form video viewing habits, preferences, and attitudes toward advertising. For the purposes of the study, short-form vertical video was defined as video content under one minute, optimized for vertical, mobile-first viewing.

