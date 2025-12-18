Nexstar Brand Studio Launches with `My American Story Campaign’

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is jumping into the branded content business with an announcement that the company is launching The Nexstar Brand Studio.

The in-house strategic and creative hub will work to connect advertisers to the company’s portfolio of media properties, including local stations, The CW and NewsNation, with plans to offer branded series, specials, and podcasts, entertainment and sports integrations and activations, and talent and influencer campaigns.

“The Nexstar Brand Studio enables advertisers to become part of the stories that move our audiences,” said Laura Lamattina, Nexstar’s senior vice president of marketing solutions & brand partnerships. “It’s not just about placement—it’s about partnership. Together, we can illuminate campaigns that resonate, inspire, and deliver measurable results.”

Nexstar also announced the studio’s first production, “My American Story,” a year-long cross-platform campaign celebrating the diverse voices and values that define the U.S. as it approaches the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the Republic.

“My American Story” will showcase powerful personal narratives from across the nation in special video vignettes of varying length—including firefighters, veterans, teachers, student athletes, farmers, small business owners, artists, individuals living with disabilities, Olympians-turned-WWE wrestlers, and NASCAR drivers.

“As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, Nexstar and our new content studio are uniquely positioned to tell the nation’s story — not from one city or one network, but from every community across the country,” said Dan Lanzano, president of National Advertising Sales. “‘My American Story’ reflects the heart of who we are — local, authentic, and deeply connected to the people and places that make this country extraordinary.”

Sponsored by Safelite, “My American Story” aired its first feature last month, with NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch sharing his personal story during the NASCAR Playoff Race from Talladega. Nexstar’s full portfolio of media properties will begin participating in the campaign this week, when spots will air across the company’s national and local platforms.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Audiences can experience expanded content on The CW App, NewsNation App, and the just-launched website MyAmericanStory.TV, where viewers can upload and share their own stories.

The company noted that “My American Story” is just one element of Nexstar’s companywide, cross-platform, year-long celebration of America at 250 years old. Additional programming and branded content offerings include: