Kristy Santiago Named GM of Gray Stations in Missouri, Kentucky
Veteran station exec will lead CBS-CW outlet in Cape Girardeau and Telemundo affiliate in Paducah
ATLANTA—Kristy Santiago was named general manager of Gray Media stations KFVS Cape Girardeau, Mo., a CBS and The CW affiliate, and WQWQ-LD Paducah, Ky., a Telemundo affiliate.
An experienced television station management and sales operations executive, Santiago most recently served as general manager of CBS affiliate KION, Telemundo affiliate KUMV and The CW affiliate KCBA in Monterey, Calif. She has also worked in station leadership posts in Grand Junction, Colo., and Palm Springs, Calif., Gray said.
Santiago’s community involvement includes serving on the boards of the California Broadcasters Association, Girls Inc. and Goodwill Central Coast, Gray said.
Atlanta, Ga-based Gray owns local TV stations and digital assets in some 113 television markets reaching about 37% of U.S. television homes, the company said.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.