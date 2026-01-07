Kristy Santiago Named GM of Gray Stations in Missouri, Kentucky

ATLANTA—Kristy Santiago was named general manager of Gray Media stations KFVS Cape Girardeau, Mo., a CBS and The CW affiliate, and WQWQ-LD Paducah, Ky., a Telemundo affiliate.

An experienced television station management and sales operations executive, Santiago most recently served as general manager of CBS affiliate KION, Telemundo affiliate KUMV and The CW affiliate KCBA in Monterey, Calif. She has also worked in station leadership posts in Grand Junction, Colo., and Palm Springs, Calif., Gray said.

Santiago’s community involvement includes serving on the boards of the California Broadcasters Association, Girls Inc. and Goodwill Central Coast, Gray said.

Atlanta, Ga-based Gray owns local TV stations and digital assets in some 113 television markets reaching about 37% of U.S. television homes, the company said.