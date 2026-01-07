Richard E. Wiley to Step Down as Media Institute’s Chairman

VIENNA, Va.—The Media Institute said Richard E. Wiley, a prominent telecom attorney and former Federal Communications Commission chair, will step down as chair of its board of trustees on Jan. 31 after serving in that role for more than 30 years.

Succeeding Wiley as chair is another well-known media attorney, Kathleen Kirby, co-chair of the Telecom, Media and Technology practice at Wiley Rein, the Washington, D.C., law firm that Richard Wiley co-founded.

The Media Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization specializing in communications policy and the First Amendment.

Wiley intends to remain active in Media Institute activities, said the group, which has named him as chairman emeritus effective Feb. 1.

“For over 30 years, it has been my great privilege to chair The Media Institute’s Board,” Wiley said. “During this time, the Institute has always supported sound communications policy and the First Amendment. I now look forward to assisting our outstanding new leadership team of Kathy Kirby and incoming President Mike O’Rielly.”

Wiley is currently chairman emeritus of Wiley Rein, a law firm with one of the nation’s largest communications practices, which he co-founded in 1983. He served as chairman, commissioner and general counsel of the Federal Communications Commission from 1970 to 1977, and became recognized as a leading force in its initial efforts to foster greater competition and less regulation in the media industry, the Institute said.

He received the Media Institute’s inaugural Freedom of Speech Award in 1992 and its Lifetime Acheivement Award in 2024.

Kathleen Kirby (Image credit: Media Institute)

Kirby has been a media lawyer for more than 30 years. In addition to serving as partner and TMT co-chair at Wiley Rein, she serves on the firm’s executive and management committees.

She is a past president of the Federal Communications Bar Association (FCBA) and has been honored with industry leadership awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and the Broadcasters Foundation of America. She is a member of the National Freedom of Information Hall of Fame.

Kirby is regularly rated by Chambers USA, a legal data and analytics provider, as one of Washington’s “Leading Lawyers” in her field, the Institute said.

“I am honored and humbled to have the support of The Media Institute’s Board of Trustees to serve as the next Chair—the Institute’s mission remains critical at this pivotal time for media and communications,” she said. “Of course, I am especially grateful for the leadership and vision of Dick Wiley, whose lifelong commitment to thoughtful and principled media policy has shaped the Institute and inspired many, including me.” Kirby said.

Kirby is a long-time member of The Media Institute’s First Amendment Advisory Council and serves on the steering committee of its Madison Project.

“I will draw from Dick’s powerful example as I work with our incoming President and CEO, Mike O’Rielly, and our distinguished Trustees to promote understanding of and respect for free speech principles, and to bring together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, academics, and journalists to address the emerging telecom, media, and technology issues that affect our democracy,” she said.

Said outgoing Media Institute President Richard Kaplar: “Serving with Dick Wiley has been the honor of a lifetime, and I’m extremely grateful for his outstanding leadership, good counsel, and steady support. At the same time I welcome Kathy Kirby, who has a long history with the Institute and shares its values. I’m confident that Kathy and President-elect Mike O’Rielly will lead the Institute to new levels.”

For more on the Media Institute, visit its website.