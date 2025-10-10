NBCUniversal Telemundo Names Joaquin Duro EVP of Sports and Head of Streaming

MIAMI—NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises appointed Joaquin Duro as executive vice president, sports and head of streaming.

The announcement means that in addition to running Telemundo Deportes, the network’s sports division, Duro will expand his responsibilities to include oversight of the company’s’ overall streaming business. He will continue to report to Luis Fernandez, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

In his newly expanded role, Duro will now be responsible for the strategy, development, and monetization of Telemundo’s entire streaming portfolio including YouTube, FAST, Peacock, and Telemundo’s own app. He will work closely with Telemundo’s content units as well as NBCUniversal’s streaming and Peacock leadership to develop and execute the company’s streaming business strategy across studios, entertainment, news and sports.

“Sports and streaming are two major priorities for Telemundo’s future growth,” said Fernandez. “This appointment is a natural transition for Joaquin given his extensive experience leading streaming and digital businesses targeting the full spectrum of Latino audiences. This strategic move aligns with our company's growth objectives and positions us to capitalize on emerging market opportunities in the streaming industry.”

Duro has led Telemundo Deportes since September 2024, where he oversees sports production, programming, acquisitions, operations, and multiplatform content. In this role, he is responsible for the management and execution of major Spanish-language event coverage, including FIFA World Cup properties, the Olympic Games, NFL Sunday Night Football, U.S. Soccer Federation matches, Premier League and Liga MX’s Chivas de Guadalajara, working closely with NBC Sports and Peacock.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead two key growth engines at Telemundo,” said Duro. “Latinos are super streamers and love live content, especially sports. With NBCUniversal’s support, our incredible content pipeline - including the largest sporting event in the world - and our great team of professionals at Telemundo, we are extraordinarily well positioned to serve our audience with the best world-class sports content in Spanish, while growing our multiplatform streaming business across entertainment, news and sports.”

On the streaming front, Duro succeeds Romina Rosado who recently decided to transition into pursuing other opportunities. Duro comes to this new role with extensive expertise in the digital and streaming space. Prior to his role as head of sports, Duro was senior vice president of AVOD streaming and digital for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises where he managed all aspects of digital productions, monetization, and operations for AVOD streaming content across all owned and operated platforms, including the Telemundo App and various social media channels.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He oversaw Telemundo's expansive digital content portfolio, which spanned from creating original AVOD streaming productions to daily syndication of digital content for various show properties and major live events. Additionally, Duro was responsible for monetization efforts across all third-party and owned-and-operated platforms.

With over two decades of expertise, Duro played a pivotal role in Telemundo's multiplatform coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which delivered record audiences across linear and digital platforms, including the most-streamed FIFA World Cup match in U.S. media history, regardless of language. Duro has been a key figure in shaping Telemundo’s digital strategy for major events including the Olympic games, U.S. presidential elections, NFL Super Bowls, and Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Before joining Telemundo, Duro held leadership roles at Univision Communications Inc. where he spearheaded the production and broadcast of prestigious events, including the network's sports strategy, captivating millions of viewers.