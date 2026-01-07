NBCUniversal Sells Out Ad Inventory for Olympic Winter Games

NEW YORK—With one month until the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NBCUniversal has announced that it has officially sold out of its Olympic inventory and that it set a new Winter Olympics ad sales record with more advertisers investing in the upcoming Winter Games than ever before.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics is part of what the company is calling its "Legendary February" programming that also includes Super Bowl LX and the NBA All-Star Game. The trifecta has generated extraordinary demand from advertisers leading to sell out across all three tentpole moments, the company reported.

"With the resurgence of the Olympic movement, our strongest Sports Upfront in history, the early sell out of Super Bowl LX, and the remarkable return of the NBA, NBCUniversal has solidified itself as a sports powerhouse and brands have taken notice,” said Mark Marshall, chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Our partners have not only seen the power of the NBC Sports portfolio, but also the incredible results our robust sports programming delivers, which is why our company now sits in its strongest position ever for a Winter Games and is kicking off 2026 officially sold out of all our Legendary February programming."

NBCU said that following the massive success of the 2024 Paris Olympics, brands were more eager than ever to commit to the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, with over 100 new advertisers investing in the upcoming Games. As a result, the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics produced the highest linear and digital revenue in Winter Olympics history.

Over 85% of brand partners are investing in Milan Cortina digitally and advertiser adoption of Peacock’s ad innovations has grown 31% from Paris 2024 to Milan Cortina. Additionally, nearly 60 advertisers have invested in unique marketing elements, up 174% from Beijing 2022 and more than a dozen brands are investing in sponsorships to offer more live sports viewing to fans, up 75% from Paris 2024.

Peter Lazarus, executive vice president NBC Sports & Olympics, Advertising and Partnerships added that "the upcoming Winter Games, surrounded by Super Bowl LX and NBA All-Star Weekend, will captivate a highly engaged and passionate audience at scale in a way that no other media company can for advertisers. For the first time in our company's history, we have seen such unprecedented demand that we are officially sold out of our inventory this far in advance of a Games. We are excited to once again deliver fans a word class viewing experience; while providing brands the powerful halo effect the Olympics has to offer."

