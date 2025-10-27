Comcast Expands Its NOW TV Latino Offering

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has expanded NOW TV Latino, its Spanish-language live TV and streaming offering, adding five more channels from Univision, ViX Premium with Ads and over 100 more streaming channels.

“As we continue to deepen our commitment to Hispanic audiences, the expanded NOW TV Latino delivers even more of the content our customers love — from blockbuster movies and hit novelas to live fútbol and trusted news — all at an unbeatable price,” said Javier Garcia, senior vice president of multicultural strategy. “With seamless access via our 4K Streaming Box and Xfinity Stream app, it’s never been easier to enjoy the best in Spanish and English-language entertainment.”

With these additions, NOW TV Latino delivers more than 200 live streaming channels and 45 Spanish-language channels to Xfinity customers, including Univision and its hit novelas, reality shows, news, sports and music programs. Plus, customers get ViX Premium with Ads (a $5.99-per-month value) and Peacock Premium (a $10.99-per-month value) included at no extra cost, Comcast reported.

Together, these leading streaming services offer thousands of hours of movies, original series, live events, and sports, including over 1,000 live soccer matches from Liga MX, UEFA, CONCACAF, the Premier League and more.

Customers can also access 20-hour DVR service and access all their favorites effortlessly with the Xumo Stream Box and voice remote, both included at no additional cost.​

Comcast said NOW TV Latino is available for $10 per month, with no contracts or hidden fees, through Nov. 11. Beginning Nov. 12, the price will increase to $15/month to reflect the expanded content and value.

Customers can also bundle NOW TV Latino with other Xfinity streaming packages—such as StreamSaver, offering more than 45% savings on top streaming apps, or NOW StreamSaver, which adds even more English-language channels and savings.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information is available at Xfinity.com.