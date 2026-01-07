Proton to Feature New Zoom Capability for 4K Minicam at Hamburg Open

GARBESEN, Germany—Proton Camera Innovations will showcase new features that expand the creative and operational flexibility of its ultra-miniaturized cameras, including the Proton CAM, at the Hamburg Open, Jan. 14-15 at the Hamburg (Germany) Exhibition and Congress Center.

Together, the updates reinforce Proton’s philosophy of delivering highly specialized cameras that excel in their intended roles while remaining adaptable enough to support a wide variety of production environments and creative visions.

The company will present the evolution of Proton’s 4K camera into the Proton 4K Zoom. By introducing zoom functionality to the compact 4K model, Proton is increasing the camera’s versatility, allowing operators to adjust framing and emphasis without changing lenses or camera positions.

For productions working in confined spaces with limited accessibility, zoom support provides a new way to refine composition while preserving the immersive image quality of Proton’s 4K offering, the company said.

Proton is also expanding lens compatibility across its range with the addition of C-mount options, complementing existing S-mount support. Having C-mount options lets users access a broader selection of lenses, opening up greater control over depth of field, focal length and visual character. The result is enhanced creative choice, Proton said.

Proton is also adding connector-based cable interfaces, rather than permanently fixed connections, to its cameras. Now users can tailor cabling to specific installations, which simplifies replacement or reconfiguration while enabling more confident placement in challenging environments, the compay said.

Proton will also highlight its recently introduced pan, tilt and crop feature, which enables resolution-perfect reframing within the image, as well as its wider Proton lineup, including the flagship Proton Cam, Proton Flex and 4K Flex, Proton Rain for extreme conditions, Proton Zoom, and the high-speed Proton HFR.

“Each of these developments is about giving our users more freedom—creatively, technically and operationally—while staying true to the compact, purpose-built nature of Proton cameras,” CEO Marko Höpken said.

See Proton at the Hamburg Open in Hall B6 at Stand 419.

More information is available on the company’s website.