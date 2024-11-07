Study: 3 Tech Giants Dominate Streaming Platform Market

DALLAS—Parks Associates has released a study highlighting how a handful of tech giants dominate the platforms used for streaming video and media among U.S. internet homes.

The firm's new study, “Battle of the Platforms: Assessing Connected TV Ecosystems,’ said Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV are the most popular brands of streaming media players purchased, while Samsung is the most popular brand of smart TV purchased. Together, these three brands dominate in terms of consumer viewing habits, with 65% of U.S. internet households naming one of these brands as their primary streaming video device.

The study also found Roku and Amazon are the most popular brands of streaming media players among owners and in U.S. households overall. Both have expanded into smart TVs as well, broadening their overall CTV platform penetration.

“Samsung has a sizable lead in the smart TV market,” Parks President and Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Parks said. “The company’s strength in smart TVs earns it the No. 2 position in CTV platform use, even though Samsung does not have a separate streaming media player offering.”

Parks also reported that it will highlight the results of that study and others during its seventh annual Future of Video event, set for Nov. 19-21 at the Marina del Rey (California) Marriot.

“Most consumers prioritize software capabilities, customer service, and hardware specifications when purchasing a new smart TV,” Parks said, “but a cohesive and carefully designed interface within a single operating system can significantly enhance the user experience after purchase and help to increase brand stickiness. At Future of Video, we will address strategies to increase consumer loyalty for these platforms, devices, and streaming services.”

Future of Video hosts hundreds of leaders in entertainment to discuss ad-based and subscription streaming, bundled services and the changes around advertising and video services. More information is available here.