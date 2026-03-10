Mondae Hott Joins Kokusai Denki as Northeast Sales Manager

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Mondae Hott has joined Kokusai Denki Electric America as the broadcast camera and imaging solutions provider’s Northeast regional sales manager.

A more than 20-year veteran of broadcast technology company Executive Designs, Hott’s new role calls for her to lead Kokusai Denki’s sales and business development efforts throughout the Northeast and south to North Carolina, working closely with dealers, systems integrators, broadcasters and production teams to help customers make the most of the company’s solutions, it said. She will report to Chief Operating Officer Sean Moran.

“What stood out to me about Kokusai Denki is how seriously they take supporting customers and partners,” she said. “This is a relationship-driven industry, and the teams using these systems need people they can call when they have questions or when they’re planning their next project. That’s where I come in; reconnecting with those I know in the region to help them find the right solutions for their production needs is an absolute priority for me.”

Over her tenure at Ensemble Desgins, Hott played a central role in managing its global sales initiatives, built strong relationships across global markets and earned a reputation for being responsive, technically knowledgeable and committed to helping customers, Kokusai Denki said.

“Mondae has spent her career working closely with customers and partners, and that mindset fits perfectly with how we approach the market,” Moran said. “We always say that we’re not just shipping equipment, but we’re supporting the people who use it every day. Having someone with Mondae’s experience and relationships in the Northeast will make a real difference for our customers in this regard.”

Kokusai Denki said customer support is a cornerstone of its business. By investing in experienced, technically savvy regional managers, Kokusai Denki’s partners get more direct access to support, quicker responses and a closer working relationship, the company said.

