Netflix Drives Global Growth in Ad-Supported Streaming

BRISTOL, UK—Global usage of ad-supported subscription tiers increased across Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max between Q4 2024 and Q3 2025, according to Digital i research.

The highest growth in adoption was on Netflix, with 40% of active accounts using its Standard with Ads plan in Q3 2025, in the 20 countries measured by Digital i.

(Image credit: Digital i)

This was up by 14% from the 26% of subscribers on that tier in Q4 2024 that were recorded in Digital i’s trend report, Evolving Streamer Strategies , last year.

According to Comscore’s State of Streaming 2025 report, time spent on major ad-supported streamers rose 43% in 2025 with Netflix’s ad-supported plan now accounting for 45% of total household viewing hours in the United States. This is up from 34% in August 2024.

Ad-supported tier usage rose from 35% to 44% on Disney+ during that period and from 22% to 28% on HBO Max. Amazon’s streamer Prime Video remains the service with the highest ad-supported tier usage, but this fell from 88% of subscribers in Q4 2024 to 82% in Q3 2025.

Digital i measures streaming audience data in the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Australia, South Korea and Japan.