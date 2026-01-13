Netflix Drives Global Growth in Ad-Supported Streaming
Ad-supported streaming grew across major platforms between Q4 2024 and Q3 2025, despite a drop in usage on Prime Video
BRISTOL, UK—Global usage of ad-supported subscription tiers increased across Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max between Q4 2024 and Q3 2025, according to Digital i research.
The highest growth in adoption was on Netflix, with 40% of active accounts using its Standard with Ads plan in Q3 2025, in the 20 countries measured by Digital i.
This was up by 14% from the 26% of subscribers on that tier in Q4 2024 that were recorded in Digital i’s trend report, Evolving Streamer Strategies, last year.
According to Comscore’s State of Streaming 2025 report, time spent on major ad-supported streamers rose 43% in 2025 with Netflix’s ad-supported plan now accounting for 45% of total household viewing hours in the United States. This is up from 34% in August 2024.
Ad-supported tier usage rose from 35% to 44% on Disney+ during that period and from 22% to 28% on HBO Max. Amazon’s streamer Prime Video remains the service with the highest ad-supported tier usage, but this fell from 88% of subscribers in Q4 2024 to 82% in Q3 2025.
Digital i measures streaming audience data in the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Australia, South Korea and Japan.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.