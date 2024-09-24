Roku Upgrades Roku Ultra Streaming Player

Roku has announced significant improvements to its top of the line streaming player, Roku Ultra that include faster processor, an upgraded remote and other improvements.

Key upgrades include:

All new quad core processor delivering 30% faster performance and seamless navigation

Quicker streaming app launches

Upgraded Wi-Fi 6 radio architecture is Roku’s fastest ever

Equipped with Roku’s best remote, Voice Remote Pro (2nd edition)

More specifically, Roku said in a blog post that “our new 2024 Roku Ultra is our most powerful player to date, a culmination of years of listening to customer feedback and leveraging our streaming expertise. With lightning-fast performance, cinematic Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, quicker app loading, and invaluable features, the Roku Ultra is our ultimate streaming experience.”

At the heart of Roku Ultra is an all-new quad core processor purpose-built for cinematic streaming, Roku reported. This chip supports all the latest in streaming video, including 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for immersive theater-quality picture and audio, turning any night into the ultimate movie night.

“With a more powerful CPU, content loads quicker, navigation is more fluid, and streaming feels snappier – a big upgrade from your smart TV that’s starting to feel outdated,” Roku said. “Plus, as a HDMI 2.1 streaming player, Roku Ultra offers Quick Media Switching (QMS) delivering seamless, judder-free transitions between different refresh rates or content sources on premium TVs. It’s also smarter. Roku Ultra uses advanced machine learning to anticipate which app you are going to open next and tees it up for our snappiest app loading to date.”

More information on the upgraded device, which sells for $99.99, can be found here . It is currently available at Roku.com and will be rolling out to major retailers in the coming weeks.

In addition, Roku unveiled a number of new features that are designed to enhance the streaming experience. These improvements include making family-friendly content easier to find and simplifying how you browse and discover content on both TV and mobile and expanding voice controls.

Roku made the announcement at the Roku Developer’s Summit on Sept. 24.

These include:

Knowing that many of our users are parents, in 2019 Roku launched a Kids & Family destination within The Roku Channel, making it easier for children and parents to find a great selection family-friendly shows for free. Today, we’re bringing the Kids & Family zone to our home screen, with quick access to a newly expanded content library of more than 50,000 titles, from popular streaming apps across the platform, right at your fingertips. The immersive kid-centric experience delivers a curated selection of content that not only highlights a diverse selection of kids programming—from family movie nights to popular series—but also organizes it by age range, genre, and series.

Tailor your experience with likes or dislikes. Roku has added new thumbs up and thumbs down icons, so users can let them know if they liked or disliked the show or movie.

Take control of your settings with voice commands

A recent Harris Poll survey found that that 60% of smart TV viewers say having to manually update their smart TV’s settings. To overcome that problem, Roku is allowing users to access most device settings with their voice, allowing them to customize your home screen etc.

Updates to the Roku Mobile App. With remote overlay, users can dive into trending entertainment faster than ever. Roku is also adding IMDb ratings to the app, letting users check TV show and movie ratings instantly, without having to launch a new window. Plus, users can now favorite your go-to sports teams and stay updated on live and upcoming events.

Additionally, OS 14 will roll out to all supported devices in the U.S. in the coming months.

All software updates will be available to Roku devices in the coming months.