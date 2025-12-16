Study: Total U.S. Subscription TV And Video Revenue to Hit $190.7 Billion in 20230

PLANO, Texas—Even though streaming is an increasingly mature business, Parks Associates has released a new report that projects steady but moderate growth across subscription video services, with total TV and video subscriptions climbing from 719 million in 2025 to 765 million by 2030.

Meanwhile, total subscription TV and video revenue will rise from $186.5 billion in 2025 to $190.7 billion in 2030 in the U.S.

The data comes from its latest Subscription Video Forecast: 2025–2030, which offers a comprehensive outlook on the future of the US TV and streaming video market.

The researchers stressed that the new forecast highlights a maturing yet resilient market that is being shaped by ongoing consumer migration toward streaming, the rapid expansion of ad-supported tiers, and the continued contraction of traditional pay-TV services.

The average monthly spend per TV household on subscription TV and video will grow from $101.25 in 2020 to a peak of $122.74 in 2028, mainly due to rising prices, before a slight dip to $122.04 by 2030. This steady increase assumes that consumers are willing to pay more for premium content, bundled services, and multiple subscriptions.

"As the US video market matures, growth is no longer about adding new households — it's about optimizing value," said Michael Goodman, Research Director at Parks Associates. "Consumers are stacking more services, gravitating toward ad-supported tiers, and demanding more flexibility. Our model shows a stable but fundamentally transformed market where streaming is the economic engine and pay TV becomes a smaller, more specialized segment.

The Subscription Video Forecast combines Parks Associates' proprietary research with a multi-layered quantitative modeling framework that covers the following areas:

Total US TV & streaming video subscription trends

SVOD household adoption and service stacking

Ad-supported tier growth and revenue modeling, by major service provider

Pay-TV subscriber and revenue declines by service provider

Shifting consumer value perceptions and market saturation

Strategic implications for operators, streamers, and hybrid platform providers