TV Tech’s Top Streaming Stories of 2025
Contentious carriage negotiations and blackouts were among the 10 most popular articles covering streaming video on the website
In a year where ad dollars and audiences continued to shift towards streaming platform, our coverage of streaming media continued to be among the most popular items on the TV Tech website.
Regulatory issues, blackouts on streaming platforms like YouTube TV, the ongoing rise in popularity of short form video and the decline of pay TV as consumers spent more time and money on streaming services, were among this year’s top 10 articles and topics.
Here are the top 10:
1. Carr Weighs in on Disney, YouTube Dispute
“People should have the right to watch the programming they paid for — including football” the FCC chair said in a X post.
2. Parks: Social Video Now Accounts for 20% of TV Viewing
Viewers watch more social video weekly than pay TV and broadcast according to Parks Associates.
3. NFL Viewers Embrace Interactive Shopping and Social Experiences on Game Day
New survey indicates that about half have shopped for NFL merchandise while watching games.
4. Point/Counterpoint: 5G Broadcast vs. NextGen TV
Industry veterans Preston Padden and Mark Aitken share their views on which standard should drive the future of U.S. television.
5. Middle-Aged Viewers Power YouTube Long-Form Content
35-to-64-year-olds emerge as YouTube’s long-form ‘content super-consumers,’ according to Ampere Analysis.
6. Peacock to Stream ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Dolby Atmos
Season kicks off with streaming coverage of Eagles-Cowboys in immersive audio.
7. Fubo to Launch 'Fubo Sports' Skinny Bundle for $56 Per Month
Fubo Sports will launch Sept. 2 with 20+ sports and broadcast networks featuring national and local pro and college team coverage.
8. YouTube TV to Drop Fox Channels If Agreement Is Not Reached
With the start of another football season, a new carriage dispute has arisen.
9. New NBCUniversal, YouTube TV Deal Includes the Return of NBC Sports Network
Google and NBCU reach long-term agreement across YouTube TV, Peacock, YouTube, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.
10. S&P: Pay-TV Subscriptions Decline for Ninth Straight Year
No sign of relief for an industry that saw subscriber loss of 7.1% in 2024.
