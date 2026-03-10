Gray Media to Air Cincinnati Reds’ Games on WXIX FOX19

ATLANTA—The Cincinnati Reds have announced a deal with Gray Media that will see WXIX FOX19 to simulcast a select number of regular-season Reds games on free, over-the-air (OTA) television.

Under the two-year agreement, Gray Media will simulcast 10 regular-season games per season, including Reds Opening Day on March 26, making the broadcasts available to fans on Gray-owned television stations in Cincinnati, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and throughout Reds Country in seven states.

“Making Reds baseball available through over-the-air television is a win for our fans,” said Doug Healy, Reds' COO and CFO. “Our partnership with Gray Media provides fans in 17 communities throughout Reds Country another opportunity to experience the excitement of Reds baseball.”

The first simulcast will air on Reds Opening Day, Thursday, March 26, followed by nine additional “Red Hot Mondays” games. All the following game times are EST:

Thursday, March 26, Reds vs. Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Monday, April 20, Reds at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.

Monday, May 4, Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Monday, May 18, Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

Monday, June 1, Reds vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.

Monday, June 8, Reds vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.

Monday, June 15, Reds vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Monday, July 20, Reds at Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m.

Monday, August 31, Reds vs. San Diego Padres, 6:40 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14, Reds vs. L.A. Dodgers, 6:40 p.m.

The games can be seen on Gray Media stations in the following markets:

Ohio: Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo Kentucky: Bowling Green, Lexington, Louisville.

Indiana: Evansville, Ft. Wayne, South Bend West Virginia: Charleston-Huntington.

Tennessee: Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis

North Carolina: Charlotte.

"Gray's extensive television station footprint provides a great home for Reds baseball, free over-the-air," said Sandy Breland, executive vice president and COO of Gray Media. "We appreciate our relationship with the Reds, Major League Baseball, and most importantly, the fans."