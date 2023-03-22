Amazon Fire TV Hits Global Sales Milestone of 200M+ Devices

SEATTLE—Amazon has surpassed a significant sales milestone for its Amazon Fire TV products, with more than 200 million Fire TV devices sold globally, as it announced a notable expansion of its Amazon-built TV family of smart TVs.

The Amazon-built TV lineup will now include three new sizes of the Fire TV Omni QLED Series lineup, which includes the Fire TV Ambient Experience.

In addition it is introducing the affordable Fire TV 2-Series which starts at just $199.99 and is launching its Amazon-built TVs in more countries, bringing the Omni QLED Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and the new Fire TV 2-Series to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Mexico for the first time.

“We continue to hear from customers that most smart TVs just aren’t all that smart—and they’re turning to Fire TV to deliver a truly intelligent and intuitive TV experience,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “With over 200 million streaming players and smart TVs sold globally, our relentless focus on making TVs actually smart is resonating with customers around the world. In fact, televisions are the fastest growing segment in the Fire TV business. When customers love something, we double down. We’re excited to not only bring our Fire TV Ambient Experience to more rooms of the home with multiple new screen sizes of the Omni QLED Series, but also to enable customers to get a Fire TV smart TV for as low as $199.99 with the new 2-Series. We can’t wait to hear what customers think.”

Amazon announced that its Fire TV Omni QLED Series—with the Fire TV Ambient Experience—will now be available in three new sizes: 43”, 50”, and 55”. With new smaller sizes, customers can enjoy the Ambient Experience in any space, in any room. The Omni QLED features a 4K Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) display with full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones, plus support for both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive providing an immersive, cinematic experience. The lineup also features built-in far-field technology, enabling customers to find apps, discover shows, manage playback, and control the Ambient Experience hands-free with Alexa from anywhere in the room.

In addition Amazon is introducing the Omni QLED’s Fire TV Ambient Experience that transforms the TV into an always-smart device. When not streaming, the Omni QLED Series uses built-in presence sensors to detect when a person enters the room to intelligently switch to the Ambient Experience, which uses the power of Alexa to display helpful information. With the Ambient Experience, customers can see glanceable information like their schedule with Calendars and Reminders, leave Sticky Notes for family members, control smart devices like a thermostat or Ring doorbell, play audio from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and others—and much more.

With no monthly subscription required, the Omni QLED Series can also turn the TV into an in-home art gallery, Amazon reported, with its collection of more than1,700 free gallery-quality pieces of artwork. The collection has been expanded from famous institutions like The National Gallery of Art and The Art Institute of Chicago to include pieces from the National Galleries of Scotland, National Museum of Wales, Munich’s Pinakothek of the Modern, and more.

The new Fire TV 2-Series have prices starting at just $199.99, Amazon also noted. The all-new Fire TV 2-Series features 32” and 40” sizes, designed for all rooms and sizes like the family room, kitchen, or bedroom. The Fire TV 2-Series 32” brings movies and shows to life in HD resolution, while the Fire TV 2-Series 40” offers enhanced clarity and detail with FHD.

The Fire TV 2-Series lineup includes support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio and are available on March 22.

In terms of accessibility, Amazon reported that Fire TV supports the open-source Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocol. In 2022, the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) became the first-ever streaming media player in the United States to support ASHA through a collaboration with hearing aid company Starkey.

Less than a year later, Fire TV streaming media players and smart TVs became the first streaming TV devices to stream sound directly to a hearing implant sound processor through Fire TV’s work with Cochlear, the global leader in implantable hearing solutions.

In addition, the Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and Fire TV 2-Series support ASHA.

Customers with compatible Starkey Bluetooth hearing aids or Cochlear hearing implant sound processors can connect directly with these Amazon-built TVs to enjoy audio from their favorite streaming apps, use Alexa, listen to music, hear navigational sounds, and more.

The new Fire TV Omni QLED Series 43”, 50”, and 55” sizes are available for pre-order on March 22 starting at $449.99 at Amazon and will be available for purchase at BestBuy.com starting May 11th. The brand-new Fire TV 2-Series will be available in 32” and 40” starting at $199.99 at Amazon starting March 22.