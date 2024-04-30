Roku to Offer 'NBC Olympics Zone'

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal and Roku are teaming up to offer the “NBC Olympic Zone” on Roku, a new destination on the Roku Home Screen Menu. The dedicated channel will help subscribers of NBC’s Peacock streaming service access and explore more than 5,000 hours of NBC’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, July 26-Aug. 11.

Subscribers will be able to browse through curated content rows of live and upcoming programming, discover events by sport type, click through event recaps, and so much more. The NBC Olympic Zone on Roku will also feature a dedicated replay row, clips, and highlight reels that take users directly to Peacock’s immersive viewing experience.

“Creating partnerships like the NBC Olympic Zone on Roku, which emphasize tentpole content in the user experience on our partner platforms, has proven to provide deeper engagement,” said Matt Schnaars, President, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics will be the can’t-miss event of 2024, and this partnership displays the type of experience we can create with partners like Roku to drive users into Peacock.”

“Our users are going to have an amazing summer with the NBC Olympic Zone on Roku, directing them to Peacock and all the highlights, replays, and live competition coming straight from Paris,” said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Partnerships, Roku. “This is a unique, exciting opportunity for us, streamers, and sponsors looking to align their brands with this global powerhouse sports moment.”

Roku users can visit the NBC Olympic Zone on Roku to:

Discover live and upcoming events, allowing fans to quickly find and stream the NBC primetime show and individual sports, highlights, and replays

Stay up to date with the Medal Count Module, where fans can keep track of medal standings of countries competing in Paris

Watch pre-Olympics coverage including recaps and highlights, U.S. Olympic Trials, and more streaming live on Peacock

Engage with athlete profiles and Olympic-related content

Peacock will also debut two new features coming to the platform: Peacock Live Actions and Peacock Discovery Multiview to help fans discover and engage with the Olympics and other live programming.