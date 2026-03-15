Shotoku To Unveil Aura Robotic Control System For PTZ Cameras At 2026 NAB Show

MONTVALE, N.J.—Shotoku will introduce new additions to its portfolio, including Aura, a suite of advanced PTZ solutions that brings the company’s high-end robotic camera control expertise to PTZ production during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Shotoku will also make the North American debut of its Swoop robotic crane family and launch its Quick-red referencing system.

As PTZ image quality and performance improve, major broadcasters, legislatures and global corporations are integrating these heads into their broadcast-quality production environments. These deployments, however, have often suffered from lack of a sophisticated, scalable control system.

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Shotoku fills this gap with the NAB launch of the Aura TR-XPTZ control system, a powerful yet streamlined platform purpose-built for professional PTZ productions. Derived from the core architecture of Shotoku’s TR-XT Control System, TR-XPTZ delivers the smoothness, reliability and multi-camera sophistication optimized specifically for PTZ environments.

Key Aura TR-XPTZ advantages include:

A level of control and automation formerly only available to full-scale broadcast robotics in a powerful, easy-to-use system.

A refined user experience that retains the powerful, intuitive multi-camera and multi-user operations of the TR-XT while stripping away elements unnecessary for PTZ-specific workflows.

The capability to support both manual and automated workflows for any size production.

Shotoku’s Swoop was developed to replace manually operated cranes and jibs. It overcomes the typical challenges presented by traditional jibs and cranes, including the need for one or even two dedicated operators and the inability to be tightly integrated into robotic camera systems. Swoop removes these obstacles while combining creativity, control and safety in one system.

Swoop is available in two sizes: Swoop 140 and Swoop 220, representing a boom arm reach of 4'7” (140 cm) and 7’3” (220 cm). Both versions combine precision engineering with Shotoku’s reliability, enabling production directors to create and precisely repeat sweeping shots with confidence and ease.

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Swoop offers two base options to match production needs and budgets. The SmartPed robotic base (Swoop SP) provides complete freedom of movement across the studio floor with remotely controlled X/Y positioning. Alternatively, a manual base delivers a cost-effective solution where manual relocating of the base between shots or shows is all that’s required.

Swoop integrates seamlessly with Shotoku’s TR-XT advanced control system for complete control. TR-XT’s StudioView display shows Swoop’s location relative to other cameras, while the SoftRail system allows Swoop SP to be controlled along tightly defined SoftRail paths.

Swoop systems are designed from the ground up with safety in mind. Multiple intelligent proximity detectors are mounted along the length of the arm and above and below the payload creating a dynamic protective “bubble” that detects obstacles, stops all movement and prevents collisions.

Shotoku will also feature the new Quick-Ref feature, an advancement in robotic pedestal navigation for Shotoku’s SmartPed and Swoop-SP. Quick-Ref uses a miniature QR-coded floor marker no larger than a postage stamp that contains positional data read automatically by the pedestal when it is over the marker. Reading the marker updates internal navigation frequently and corrects any errors without requiring operator intervention.

See Shotoku at 2026 NAB Show booth C3816.