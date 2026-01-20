Sports Illustrated Launches New Streaming Channel SI TV

NEW YORK—Sports Illustrated has announced the launch of SI TV, a new free ad-supported streaming television channel available 24/7 on many FAST services.

SI TV is available on Amazon FireTV, DIRECTV, Sling Freestream, Anoki LiveTVx, Plex, LocalNow, Sports.tv, Tablo TV, DistroTV, Free Live Sports and launching soon on The Roku Channel.

The all-new channel brings Sports Illustrated’s trusted storytelling to a new platform, anchored in original programming, live events, sports lifestyle and archival content. From behind-the-scenes content from some of the most iconic Sports Illustrated cover shoots, to daily betting insights and the latest Mountain West Conference Network event coverage, SI TV will feature premium content from Sports Illustrated’s storied journalists and the athletes and sports properties they cover, the company reported.

“SI TV is a new platform for what SI has always done: tell the best stories in sports with authoritative voices and unique access,” said Steve Cannella, editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated. “We’re excited to expand that mission into the FAST space. From news-based analysis to longer-form storytelling, SI TV will feature our signature content in reimagined ways for new audiences.”

SI TV content is highlighted by docuseries, podcasts, live games, studio programming and more that take viewers behind the scenes of the world of Sports Illustrated and its global sports coverage. Viewers can also enjoy an exclusive look of the full broadcast of last week’s Sportsperson of the Year awards ceremony featuring the honorees on SI TV.

The launch of SI TV builds on the growing popularity of its video programming. During 2025 it saw a 133% year-over-year increase in views and a 162% increase in watch time across SI YouTube content.

For more information, visit SI.com .