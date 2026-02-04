NBC Sports Taps Comcast Technology Solutions for Production of Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn. & DENVER, Colo.—NBC Sports has announced that it is using Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) to provide multiscreen video management and delivery for its production of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

NBC Sports will utilize Comcast Sports360 from Comcast Technology Solutions, which includes CTS’ Cloud Video Platform, to manage on-demand content and metadata, and publish video across devices, sites, and apps for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

CTS is helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States, through engaging fan experiences, including Olympic video highlights and comprehensive event coverage.

“The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will be one of the most expansive productions in our history, with viewers expecting seamless access to every event and key moment across the screens of their choice,” said Darryl Jefferson, senior vice president of engineering and technology, NBC Sports and Olympics. “Comcast Sports360 from Comcast Technology Solutions enables us to deliver the speed, quality, and reliability that Olympic coverage demands, supporting seamless, multi-format delivery across a wide range of platforms.”

Comcast Technology Solutions has worked with NBC Sports for more than a decade, assisting its production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events.

“We are proud to provide NBC Sports with the back-end video management capabilities needed to support their massive viewing audience, supported by Comcast Sports360 to enhance fan engagement with precision and efficiency at scale,” said Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast, and advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions.

For additional information about Comcast Technology Solutions, visit: www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com .

