Peacock Hits 44 Million Subs, Lost $552 Million in Q4
Comcast also reported losses of 245,000 pay TV and 181,000 broadband subs
As it faces growing competition in its cable businesses, Comcast reported that paid subscribers for its streaming service Peacock increased 22% Year-over-Year to 44 Million as revenue grew 23% to $1.6 billion in Q4 and 10% to $5.4 Billion for the full year.
But the launch of NBA coverage increased costs, pushing adjusted earnings before interest depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to a $552 million loss, up from $372 million Q4 2024.
The earnings for Q4 also highlighted ongoing competitive pressures in Comcast’s cable businesses as pay TV subs declined by 245,000 and broadband subs fell by 181,000. Wireless subs increased, however, by 364,000 in Q4.
The report was the last before Comcast’s cable networks were spun off into a separate company Versant in early January and as such provided some insight into the ad market those networks are facing.
Domestic ad revenue for its media sector increased by 1.5% to $2.68 billion in Q4, 2025 due to increased advertising at its streaming service Peacock while its networks saw declining revenue. The increase in advertising revenue included the positive impact from the launch of the NBA in Q4, the company reported.
Full results available here.
