Gray Media Renews Its NBC Affiliation Agreements
The deals cover 54 DMAs that reached more than 14 million U.S. homes
ATLANTA—Gray Media, Inc. and NBC have announced a multi-year deal that extends and renews station affiliation agreements for all 54 markets nationwide where Gray owns and operates NBC affiliated television stations.
The deal covers stations reaching more than 14 million households – nearly 11% of all U.S. TV Households.
Gray noted that the new agreement includes full carriage of the NBC broadcast network, including “TODAY,” “NBC Nightly News,” “Sunday Night Football,” the NBA, the Olympics and Paralympics, “One Chicago” franchise, “The Voice,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and more.
In the current 2025-26 television season, NBC is the #1 network in all programming in both demos, Gray reported.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.