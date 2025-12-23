Gray Media Renews Its NBC Affiliation Agreements

ATLANTA—Gray Media, Inc. and NBC have announced a multi-year deal that extends and renews station affiliation agreements for all 54 markets nationwide where Gray owns and operates NBC affiliated television stations.

The deal covers stations reaching more than 14 million households – nearly 11% of all U.S. TV Households.

Gray noted that the new agreement includes full carriage of the NBC broadcast network, including “TODAY,” “NBC Nightly News,” “Sunday Night Football,” the NBA, the Olympics and Paralympics, “One Chicago” franchise, “The Voice,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and more.

In the current 2025-26 television season, NBC is the #1 network in all programming in both demos, Gray reported.