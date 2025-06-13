Pluto TV Adds All Women's Sports Network’s FAST Channel

NEW YORK—Pluto TV and the All Women's Sports Network have launched a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) AWSN channel in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the Nordics, with a simultaneous launch on the platform in the United States.

AWSN's dedicated Pluto TV channel is a 24/7 linear stream, including over 2,500 hours of live women's sports annually, and a robust offering of on-demand programming.

AWSN, co-founded by Whoopi Goldberg and Jungo TV, was created to provide a platform for women athletes to be seen, celebrated and supported. The network transforms visibility into opportunity, building a space where performance and ambition are center stage, it says.

"I'm excited to see AWSN grow and reach audiences across the U.S. and new global markets through Pluto TV,” Goldberg said in a statement. “For far too long, incredible women athletes have been competing at the highest levels without the recognition they deserve. AWSN is here to change that. It's not just a network—it's a platform that turns visibility into opportunity, where ambition and performance take center stage, and where young girls and women can see themselves reflected in the power and potential of elite competition."

"This is a new era for women's sports, and the appetite for this content is increasing across the globe,” added Katrina Kowalski, senior vice president, international content strategy and acquisitions at Pluto TV. “Sharing the mission to spotlight and uplift these incredible women's sport and the extraordinary athletes who compete in multiple leagues with AWSN is a testament to our commitment to delivering compelling, diverse content that feeds fandom and gives space to all sports. With AWSN, we're empowering our viewers to witness the talent, intensity and passion of women’s sports like never before.”

Viewers will gain access to premier competitions and leagues such as Athletes Unlimited Softball League; FIBA 3x3; FIBA 3XBA (a 3x3 basketball series featuring standout WNBA and NCAA talent); WNBL Basketball; H1 Field Hockey; WFA Tackle Football; ECC-W, the Women's European Cricket Championship; DGPT Pro Disc Golf Tour; WFTDA-sanctioned Roller Derby; and “Women’s Football Weekly,” featuring the latest highlights from Serie A Italy, Bundesliga, Division I Féminine (French Premier League) and the Barclays Women’s Championship.