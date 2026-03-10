Study: Women’s Sports Outperform Prime Time TV

NEW YORK—Women’s sports advertising continues to outperform primetime TV, according to the third annual Women’s Sports TV Outcomes Report from data from EDO’s TV measurement platform.

The study found that women’s sports ads generated 15% more impact than the average ad on primetime broadcast and cable, marking the second consecutive year this programming has exceeded the benchmark.

From NCAA basketball, lacrosse, and gymnastics to U.S. Open tennis and the WNBA, women’s sports are an exciting and rich platform for brands aiming to connect with highly engaged audiences and drive tangible consumer action.

Article continues below

"Another year above the primetime benchmark proves women’s sports isn’t a moment — it’s a mainstay," said Laura Grover, senior vice president and head of client solutions at EDO. "For the second straight year, ads in women’s sports outperformed primetime, and brands that align creative with cultural moments are seeing measurable engagement gains."

Many top brands from diverse industries—including Target, KFC, Skechers, Home Depot, and Outback Steakhouse—ranked among 2025’s most effective TV advertisers in women’s sports, as measured by consumer behaviors that are proven predictors of future sales, like brand searches and site visits. As women’s sports continue to deliver substantial engagement, cross-platform outcomes measurement provides brands, agencies, and publishers with an immediate view of how TV ads drive results.

"For brands, the opportunity is clear. Women’s sports deliver a powerful combination of engagement, authenticity and cultural relevance to drive meaningful advertising outcomes,” said Danielle Brown, senior vice president of sports streaming and brand solutions at Disney Advertising. “What began as a surge in popularity around NCAA championships and the WNBA has expanded into high-value programming across tennis, soccer and emerging leagues."

Key findings from EDO’s 2026 Women’s Sports TV Outcomes Report include:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Women’s sports beat primetime ad impact — again. The average 2025 women’s sports ads generated 1.15x as much impact as the average ad on primetime broadcast and cable, a figure inclusive of diverse events ranging from the WNBA to collegiate gymnastics. This marks the second consecutive year in which women’s sports have outperformed this benchmark.

The average 2025 women’s sports ads generated 1.15x as much impact as the average ad on primetime broadcast and cable, a figure inclusive of diverse events ranging from the WNBA to collegiate gymnastics. This marks the second consecutive year in which women’s sports have outperformed this benchmark. NCAA women’s hoops final tops list of most impactful events. The NCAA women’s basketball tournament final delivered 9.4x as much impact as the average primetime program, earning the title as 2025’s most engaging women’s sports event. Three Grand Slam tennis events rounded out the top five.

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament final delivered 9.4x as much impact as the average primetime program, earning the title as 2025’s most engaging women’s sports event. Three Grand Slam tennis events rounded out the top five. Cultural relevance is a slam dunk for brands in the WNBA. WNBA ads featuring the league’s current and former stars were 59% more effective than the average WNBA ad — and 13% more effective than WBNA ads featuring NBA players.

WNBA ads featuring the league’s current and former stars were 59% more effective than the average WNBA ad — and 13% more effective than WBNA ads featuring NBA players. Credit Card, Insurance, & QSR brands soar. The Auto & Home Insurance, Credit Card, and Quick-Serve categories combined deep investment with powerful performance to maximize their women’s sports impact. The average women’s sports ad in these categories generated 1.6x, and 1.4x, and 1.2x as much impact as the categories’ primetime broadcast and cable averages, respectively.