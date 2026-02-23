DirecTV Adds Apple TV’s Formula 1 Racing

In the run-up to Apple TV’s inaugural season as the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of Formula 1, DirecTV has announced that it is making the 24-race circuit available nationwide to both residential and business customers.

The agreement means that anyone who subscribes to Apple TV through DirecTV will now be able to discover and watch Apple TV’s live sports directly within their DirecTV experience, without having to exit to a separate app.

Its business customers include 300,000-plus sports bars, restaurants, hotels, and other commercial venues served by DirecTV For Business.

With F1 on Apple TV, fans can enjoy all 24 Grand Prix races, including practice, qualifying, and sprint sessions, all in one place.

DirecTV’s agreement also renews the same customers’ access to Apple TV’s live sports with Major League Baseball’s "Friday Night Baseball” doubleheaders throughout the 2026 campaign, as well as with a new season of Major League Soccer, starting this Saturday, Feb. 21. Starting this season, Apple is also including all MLS matches in its standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost.