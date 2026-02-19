ESPN to launch Women’s Sports Sundays

ESPN has announced the upcoming launch of Women’s Sports Sundays, a programming move that it is billing as a first-of-its-kind, weekly primetime programming franchise showcasing the best of women’s sports.

Debuting in Summer 2026, the new Sunday night destination will feature top-tier WNBA and NWSL action on ESPN.

“Women’s sports are experiencing continued momentum, and Women’s Sports Sundays is ESPN’s next step in meeting that demand,” said Rosalyn Durant, ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions. “This franchise is about more than showcasing games — it’s about building a consistent, high-profile destination that reflects the passion, excellence and cultural impact of women’s sports today, while giving athletes and leagues the stage they deserve.”

ESPN said that Women’s Sports Sundays marks a major commitment to establish women’s sports as the main event on Sunday nights. Across nine consecutive weeks and 12 games, ESPN will deliver a premium viewing experience offering women’s sports are for everyone, and more accessible than ever.

Anchored by live WNBA and NWSL games, Women’s Sports Sundays will be supported by ESPN’s entire best-in-class media ecosystem, including studio programming, storytelling, and digital and social coverage, creating a unified platform that deepens fandom and amplifies the athletes and leagues driving the movement forward.

ESPN is already a leading home of women’s sports. Across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Select, ESPN airs more than 30,000 hours of live events annually and accounts for a significant share of all exclusively women’s sports minutes broadcast on nationally measured television.

The network’s year-round coverage spans premier professional leagues and competitions including the WNBA, NWSL, WSL, WLL, Grand Slam tennis, Athletes Unlimited and more, while ESPN networks are home to 23 NCAA women’s championships annually, including the most-viewed women’s college basketball game ever.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition, espnW, ESPN’s global multiplatform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports, features a wide range of original programming, including Vibe Check, a female-led sports studio show exclusive to Disney+ and produced by ESPN.