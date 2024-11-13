First All-Women’s Sports Network in the U.S. Launches Today

NEW YORK—Whoopi Goldberg and international streaming media company JungoTV have launched All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN), the first global media channel dedicated exclusively to showcasing women’s sports in the United States.

The global network, which will eventually be available in 65 countries, is now available on Vizio WatchFree+ (United States), Jio TV and Jio TV+ (India), Evision (United Arab Emirates/Saudi Arabia) and Jungo Pinoy (Philippines). CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest U.S. health-care systems, has signed on as the network’s premiere domestic brand partner.

“Our goal is to have the largest distributed female sports network in the world, digital or broadcast,” Goldberg said.

The network has already inked international content agreements with UEFA; France’s soccer Premiere Ligue (D1 Arkema); FIBA (the International Basketball Federation); Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), a women’s American football league; the International Judo Federation (IJF); Australia’s Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) and Hockey One League (Field Hockey); and Swedish soccer league OBOS Damallsvenskan.

The programming schedule can be found here.

The network said it will air 2,000 hours of live sports in 2024-25. Today’s channel launch will feature live WNBL basketball and Hockey One League games. The network will also air the FIBA 3x3 Marseille finals and OBOS Damallsvenskan matches.

In a report from Wasserman released a year ago, media coverage of women’s sports has nearly tripled over the past several years. The WNBA, in particular, has seen a large jump in viewership, fueled by coverage of young phenom Caitlin Clark. The WNBA recently agreed to return to NBCUniversal as part of a $2 billion, 11-year deal with the NBA.

“The world is finally recognizing the incredible female athletes who have always been here but were not given the exposure they deserved,” Goldberg said. “Bringing these athletes, teams, and leagues to over 2 billion people is historical. AWSN is a channel where girls and women can see themselves, where aspiration is transformed into performance, and competitiveness is celebrated. Because ‘When She Wins, We Win.’ ”

“The opportunity to bring dedicated coverage of women’s sports to a global audience is long overdue,” George Chung, AWSN co-founder and JungoTV CEO, said. “Women’s athletics has grown exponentially, and there hasn’t been a single platform committed to showcasing these incredible stories, athletes and events year-round. With this new network, we are proud to give women’s sports the visibility they deserve, creating a space where fans can engage with the athletes and teams they love.”

AWSN’s executive team includes Co-Founder Whoopi Goldberg, Co-Founder and CEO George Chung, Chief Operating Officer Miguel Santos, Chief Content Officer Tony Parrish and Chief Creative Officer Taylor Chung.