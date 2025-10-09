New Delhi Television Selects Grass Valley for Major Content Management Upgrades

MONTREAL—New Delhi Television Ltd. (NDTV), one of India’s leading news and digital journalism companies, has selected Grass Valley to modernize its media asset management systems and to provide technologies that will enhance collaboration across its global teams.

As part of that effort, NDTV implemented Grass Valley’s Framelight X solution, which is powered by Grass Valley’s AMPP OS platform, to consolidate media assets, preserve metadata, and provide a unified, browser-accessible platform for managing and distributing content. Recently implemented, the deployment is designed to streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New Delhi, NDTV is a pioneer in Indian news and digital journalism. Operating under AMG Media Networks Ltd, it reaches audiences across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius and SAARC countries.

Grass Valley reported that the migration project involves transferring high-resolution media from NDTV’s existing GV Stratus system to the Framelight X storage pool, with Stratus Rules managing the migration process. Associated metadata is safely transferred alongside the content to ensure immediate accessibility in Framelight X, while automated workflows generate new proxy files, simplifying access and enabling faster collaboration. By consolidating assets into a single intuitive platform, NDTV gains a more efficient and flexible system that empowers teams to collaborate seamlessly across multiple regions.

“Our priority was to modernize our content management system while ensuring that none of our existing assets or metadata were lost in the process,” explained Dinesh Singh, chief technology officer at NDTV. “Framelight X has given us exactly what we needed: a seamless migration path, powerful asset management, and the confidence that our teams can collaborate more efficiently across platforms. This has been a 100% successful deployment.”

Evan Boyd, senior vice president for APAC at Grass Valley, added that “NDTV has been a trusted partner for many years, and we are proud to continue supporting their transformation journey. With Framelight X, NDTV is not only modernizing its content workflows but also future-proofing its operations to scale with evolving digital demands. This project demonstrates the strength of Grass Valley’s AMPP in delivering efficient, flexible, and collaborative solutions for media organizations worldwide.”

Grass Valley will be exhibiting at Broadcast India in Mumbai between Oct. 14-16 on stand D04.