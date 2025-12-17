NDI, Zoom Collaborate on Seamless Connectivity

LONDON—NDI and collaboration platform Zoom have struck a strategic collaboration to integrate NDI Advanced technologies across multiple Zoom platforms.

The collaboration offers organizations a way to transform their meeting rooms, shared spaces and event venues with flexible, high-quality video and audio connectivity, NDI said.

With NDI enabled within Custom AV for Zoom Rooms, enterprises can connect any NDI-compatible device or stream, such as cameras, displays or other AV equipment, directly into Zoom meetings. This integration supports multicamera and multidisplay setups, making it easy to implement advanced AV-over-IP workflows in various spaces, including hybrid auditoriums, all-hands rooms, lecture halls, training spaces, corporate broadcast studios and large boardrooms, it said.

The NDI integration with Custom AV for Zoom Rooms results in a seamless, immersive experience with minimal latency and maximum reliability, it said.

NDI Advanced technologies will also bring new capabilities to Zoom’s Zoom for Broadcast tools, giving virtual and hybrid event producers enhanced abilities to deliver broadcast-quality experiences that drive interactivity and engagement at scale. Popular event production apps in the Zoom Webinars and Events platform, such as ZoomISO and Tiles for Zoom, will directly benefit from these powerful NDI features, the companies said.

“The wide industry adoption of NDI technology and its plug-and-play approach makes AV-over-IP workflows more accessible than ever before across broadcast television, enterprise production and content creation,” said Andy Carluccio, head of client innovation at Zoom. “We are excited to integrate robust NDI Advanced technology inside key Zoom products, offering a seamless experience that unifies NDI’s impressive capabilities and product ecosystem with Zoom’s innovative collaboration platform.”

NDI offers a compelling alternative to traditional hardware connections with its software-driven, network-based and plug-and-play connectivity. With NDI Advanced technology operating directly within Zoom’s versatile product offerings, meeting and event spaces are easier to adapt, it said.

The widespread interoperability of the NDI standard enables teams and users to scale at their own pace with confidence and security. Whether equipping a single meeting room or an entire campus, its IP-based standard, combined with Zoom’s trusted platform, allows organizations to adapt without costly extension technologies or complex installations, NDI said.

“Network-based connectivity opens a whole new range of possibilities for video and audio workflows,” Miguel Coutinho, head of NDI, said. “Together with Zoom, NDI is bringing these new possibilities to collaboration set-up across the world—no matter the size of your organization.”

More information is available on the NDI website.