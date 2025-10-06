Dalet Flex Helps Streamer KOCOWA Deliver Korean Content to the World

Our deployment of Dalet Flex has allowed us to streamline operations and rapidly expand into 73 countries.

LOS ANGELES—When we launched KOCOWA, our vision was simple yet ambitious: to bring the best of Korean entertainment to audiences worldwide. Founded by Korea’s leading broadcasters, KBS, MBC and SBS, KOCOWA began in the Americas in 2017. Over the years, it has evolved into a truly global platform, with expansion into Europe, Australia and New Zealand in early 2024.

Today, KOCOWA has subscribers across 73 countries who enjoy their favorite dramas, variety shows, and K-pop programs just six hours after they air in Korea, with subtitles available in English, Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese.

This rapid expansion has been fueled not only by our dedication to fans but also by our commitment to continuously improving our technology. Dalet Flex, in particular, has become the foundation for building an efficient and scalable operation that supports both our B2C subscribers and B2B partners worldwide.

The Deployment

From the beginning, our goal was to automate content acquisition and distribution to operate with minimal resources while maintaining the highest quality of service. We needed a platform capable of handling the high volume of content arriving from Korea, adapting to diverse business models and scaling globally.

Dalet Flex provided robust, adaptable workflows that reduced manual labor and ensured consistency across every aspect of our media supply chain. With the support of Dalet’s professional services team, we designed and configured workflows tailored to our specific needs. These cover everything from ingesting and processing content to preparing metadata and delivering assets to both B2C and B2B end points. The Dalet team also trained our staff, enabling us to quickly optimize operations.

Today, we have team members across content management, marketing, service operations and engineering who rely on Dalet Flex on a daily basis. This cross-departmental adoption demonstrates just how central Dalet Flex has become to our operation.

In our operations, Dalet Flex automates the entire supply chain. Incoming assets and metadata are acquired, processed and transformed for use on our streaming service. Content is then distributed seamlessly across our B2C platform as well as to our expanding roster of B2B partners. Tasks that once required hours of repetitive manual effort are now handled automatically, allowing our teams to redirect their efforts toward innovation, user engagement and strategic partnerships.

One of the most valuable aspects of Dalet Flex is the Flex Core. Its flexibility allows us to adjust workflows as business needs evolve, whether we are scaling into new regions or adding distribution partners. Additionally, the Dalet Flex Publish feature has become indispensable to our content marketing strategy, automatically delivering promotional clips to YouTube, where they engage fans and generate excitement for full episodes.

Future Flexibility

The impact of Dalet Flex on our operations is clear in terms of efficiency, cost reduction and improvements in the viewing experience. The solution automates and eliminates repetitive manual work, accelerating turnaround and ensuring content is ready for fans within hours of broadcast in Korea.

It has also reduced costs. By leveraging automated workflows, we have kept staffing levels lean and operational costs under control, even while serving audiences around the world. In addition, simplified, reliable processes mean that viewers receive subtitled content faster, improving satisfaction and loyalty, while B2B partners benefit from smooth, on-time delivery.

As KOCOWA continues to grow, Dalet Flex will remain a cornerstone of our operation. Our plans include expanding our B2C reach into new territories while also strengthening our B2B partnerships with media companies worldwide. By doing so, we aim to make it easier than ever for audiences everywhere to discover and enjoy the rich, diverse world of Korean entertainment.

For us, Dalet Flex is the backbone that enables us to fulfill our mission of connecting global audiences with the vibrant, ever-expanding universe of Korean entertainment.

