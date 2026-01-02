Pearl TV To Unveil NextGen TV Converter Box Program At CES 2026

LAS VEGAS—Pearl TV today revealed its new NextGen TV Converter Box Program, an initiative that aims to ensure affordable converter boxes are available to viewers who continue to rely on free, over-the-air TV while the nation’s broadcasters transition to ATSC 3.0.

The announcement comes days before the official opening of CES 2026, Jan. 6-9, here and while the Federal Communications Commission considers its pending Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that is expected to advance the transition.

The Pearl Converter Box Program is designed to support a new category of affordable, basic NextGen TV converter boxes that connect to existing televisions and antenna products, allowing consumers to enjoy 3.0 broadcasts without needing to buy a NextGen TV set.

The initiative aligns with key policy considerations raised in the FCC’s ongoing proceeding, including consumer access, affordability and continuity of service as NextGen TV broadcasts become more widely available, the business group of seven major broadcast groups.

“Pearl’s NextGen TV Converter Box Program specification is being developed now and will be informed by consumer research, broadcaster requirements, retail pricing requirements, labeling and certification specifications and ongoing discussions with device manufacturers,” said Pearl TV managing director Anne Schelle. “The program establishes a common certification and interoperability framework to support a range of eligible receiving devices across participating manufacturers. The program is open to any qualified converter box manufacturer that aligns with the program's baseline device profile and affordability goals.

“We anticipate that the first affordable NextGen TV converters could be available later in 2026. As NextGen TV adoption expands and the FCC considers future policy frameworks, these affordable devices are expected to play an important role to bridge consumers who rely on over-the-air television.”

At CES 2026, Pearl TV is showing early examples of converter boxes in collaboration with industry partners. Representative NextGen TV devices will be on display at next week at the ATSC exhibit booth in the Central Hall Grand Lobby. Among them will be an example developed with set-top manufacturer ADTH, another developed by Skyworth, a high volume global device manufacturer, and iWedia, a certified ATSC 3.0 software stack developer. Pearl TV is also engaged in discussions with Zinwell and other manufacturers, Pearl TV said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The NextGen TV Converter Box Program also aligns with recent qualitative consumer research conducted by Magid indicating consumers value affordable options that allow them to retain existing televisions while continuing to access free local news, weather, sports and entertainment.

“This study shows that consumers are open to purchasing a converter box and many are excited about the idea of it providing a higher quality, more reliable viewing experience,” said Magid executive vice president Bill Hague.

The program focuses on essential viewing functionality, prioritizing simplicity, familiarity and cost-effectiveness. Magid has also begun quantitative consumer research to further inform key consumer messaging, pricing, and feature options, Pearl said.

To maintain clarity for consumers and support affordability, eligible NextGen TV basic receiving devices will join a roster of more advanced offerings from other companies that offer features such as digital video recording and whole home networking capability, it said.