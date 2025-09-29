Dalet Introduces Dalia Agentic AI Across Entire Ecosystem

NEW YORK—Dalet unveiled Dalia, the company’s Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution that unifies the Dalet ecosystem under a single, natural-language, conversational‑style user experience, at the just-ended IBC2025.

Dalia, an intelligent layer embedded across Dalet Flex, Dalet Pyramid, Dalet InStream, Dalet Brio and Dalet Amberfin, features a family of media-aware agents that act as assistants to facilitate complex workflows across ingest, production, rights management, distribution and archive.

“After a year of shaping and executing our product strategy, we’re thrilled to bring this vision to life,” said Stephen Garland, chief product and technology officer at Dalet. “From Day One, we have challenged ourselves and the industry to deliver the kind of seamless, user‑centric experience that consumers now expect. What we’re unveiling isn’t just another tool or AI chatbot. It’s intelligence beyond an agent, a transformational leap that unifies the entire Dalet ecosystem under a single interface. With this launch, media professionals can reimagine how they work, leveraging the full power of our platform through a conversation with a trusted assistant.”

Built on Dalet’s open-core API, the agentic interface sits above all applications in the Dalet portfolio, offering a single conversational entry point. Users can ask the agent to locate assets, build title collections based on rights status, trigger review workflows or schedule live ingest, and the system will execute these tasks end‑to‑end.

Unlike generic chatbots, Dalet’s conversational AI interface and agents are media-aware: trained on the company’s own orchestration and media engine, not on customer data. This allows users to interact with a full range of media types directly and securely within the chat. Training and analyzing media is done within the core platform, providing complete control of which engines access customers’ content. Dalet AI Agents understand how to search, clip, transcode and package content without users leaving the chat. This approach augments traditional user interfaces for many day‑to‑day tasks, giving users the ability to perform complex operations with ease.

More information is available on the company’s website.