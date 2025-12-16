Broadcast Solutions Group Acquires PMT Professional Motion Technology

BINGEN AM RHEIN, Germany—Systems integrator Broadcast Solutions Group has announced the acquisition of PMT Professional Motion Technology GmbH. As part of this acquisition, Broadcast Solutions Group will fully merge Egripment Deutschland GmbH (part of the group since September 2025) with PMT. Going forward, both companies will jointly operate under the name PMT Professional Motion Technology GmbH.

"With PMT, we are advancing our growth strategy and creating value for customers in special camera systems. Our international network also opens new opportunities for innovation," said Maximilian Breder, CEO of PMT and co-CEO of Broadcast Solutions Group.

The companies said that the deal will allow Broadcast Solutions Group to leverage PMT’s long-standing expertise to build a strong foundation for innovative special camera systems products and services. The group aims to further expand its market position in the GSA region across sports productions, entertainment, and live events, while offering customers an even more comprehensive portfolio of camera motion solutions.

The company reported that the Egripment brand will remain an integral part of the new, strengthened group through its Dutch headquarters, rental operations and the manufacture of camera support equipment.

With a team of 20 employees, PMT Professional Motion Technology will continue to serve its customers from its existing German locations in Hamburg and Cologne.

The company also said that the acquisition will see a reorganisation of the company’s management structure. Christian Gärtner, former managing director and shareholder of PMT, will hand over his responsibilities to CEO Maximilian Breder and Philip von Senden, who will assume the role of COO with responsibility for sales and marketing. Gärtner will remain closely involved with PMT as an experienced consultant, actively supporting the transition to ensure continuity and stability.

Technical leadership will be led by Tim Ritter as CTO and Martin Dreesbach as CTIO for Egripment and PMT, focusing on technology and innovation across both companies. In his role, Martin will work closely with Tim Ritter and will continue to contribute his expertise within Egripment as R&D Manager, as well as acting as a development partner for the Broadcast Solutions Group’s CTO Office.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The continued operation of the Egripment Camera Support rental division in the Netherlands further complements the business unit and will actively leverage the new synergies, the company reported. Customers will benefit from a unified rental network with increased capacity, optimized logistics and an expanded, shared portfolio.

Another key advantage of the combined offering is Egripment Camera Support's product development capability in the Netherlands, the company said.

The engineering and production team supports the rental business with customized solutions and rapid support. New products can be developed and adapted specifically for rental requirements, based directly on feedback from live productions.

Customers will also benefit from a larger inventory, greater availability of camera motion systems, and a unified rental network.

The company also stressed that all team members remain in place, ensuring reliable, competitive quotations. PMT will also support international productions within the group.

"23 years of PMT has been full of ideas, challenges, and success with a fantastic team. Now, with Broadcast Solutions as our partner, PMT is ready for the future. I look forward to supporting this transformation," said former CEO Christian Gärtner.

"For years, PMT has stood for quality and innovation in camera motion systems," explained Philip von Senden, COO of PMT. "Together with Broadcast Solutions Group, we will build on these strengths and offer a broader portfolio and top service."

Commenting on the merger, Martin Dreesbach, CTIO of Egripment and PMT added: “This combination makes perfect sense. We have known and respected each other for years within the same market. By working together and as part of the strong Broadcast Solutions Group, we can better support our customers – with greater capacity and international reach. Through integrated product development, we are also able to respond to individual requirements with bespoke solutions.”

Visit PMT website for more information: https://www.mypmt.de/