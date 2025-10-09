Avid to Highlight New Content Core Cloud Platform at NAB Show New York

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid will feature its new Avid Content Core at NAB Show New York, Oct. 22-23 at the Javits Center in New York.

The cloud-based production and content data platform, introduced last month at IBC2025 in Amsterdam, will be shown alongside Avid’s new NEXIS Remote cloud storage capability, which enables facility-grade editing from anywhere. The company will also feature new product enhancements and expanded partner integrations that introduce artificial intelligence, automation and streaming tools directly into Avid workflows, the company said.

“Avid Content Core marks a transformational step forward for the media industry, bringing content creation, management and value realization together into a single, cloud-native platform,” CEO Avid Wellford Dillard said. “By unifying these capabilities, we’re helping media organizations unleash creativity, collaborate seamlessly across different locations, maximize the return on their content and pivot faster to new business models.”

The new platform equips the media and entertainment industry to move beyond fragmented systems by treating media assets as intelligent, connected data, Avid said. From global broadcasters and newsrooms to major studios and post-production facilities, Avid Content Core accelerates output, streamlines operations, boosts return on investment (ROI), reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) and opens opportunities for growth, the company said.

Designed to transcend the limitations of media asset management systems, Avid Content Core is a content data platform that brings ingest, search, orchestration and asset intelligence into a single, cloud-native platform.

Accessible from anywhere via browser-based tools, the platform processes media assets as interconnected, actionable data rather than as isolated files. Avid Content Core enables AI-powered search and recommendations. Each media asset gets a unique fingerprint that lets teams working within the Avid ecosystem to authenticate provenance, track usage and ultimately measure ROI, the company said.

At NAB Show New York, the company will also launch Avid NEXIS Remote, which brings facility-grade editing performance to distributed teams. Now available for cloud deployment, Avid NEXIS Remote allows Media Composer users to connect directly to Avid NEXIS storage in the cloud for real-time, high-resolution editing workflows, the company said.

With secure smart caching and seamless integration across Avid, Adobe, and other tools, Avid NEXIS Remote enables production teams to work from anywhere, edit directly in Media Composer and Pro Tools with no proxy round-tripping and optimize cost and flexibility with elastic cloud storage, Avid said.

While the cloud version of Avid NEXIS Remote is available this month, support for Avid NEXIS F-Series will be launched next year.

The company said it will also highlight a range of integrated solutions and partner demos, including:

Wolftech News and MediaCentral integration : Story-centric newsroom planning, creation, and publishing now brought together in a single user interface.

: Story-centric newsroom planning, creation, and publishing now brought together in a single user interface. Stream IO: Flexible ingest, loop recording and playout solution for live and fast-turnaround workflows—now with synchronized multicamera ingest and enhanced bulk export.

Flexible ingest, loop recording and playout solution for live and fast-turnaround workflows—now with synchronized multicamera ingest and enhanced bulk export. Media Composer panels: Featuring AI integrations from Quickture (transcription and sequence creation), Flawless (dialog editing), Acclaim Audio (leveling and cleanup), and Streamwell (low-latency live streaming and collaboration).

See Avid at NAB Show New York booth 547.

More information is available on the company’s website.