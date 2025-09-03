Grass Valley Adds Two New Partners to AMPP

In advance of the 2025 IBC Show, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam, Grass Valley has announced two new partners for its AMPP OS (Agile Media Processing Platform Operating System) platform.

Audinate is bringing native Dante audio networking to AMPP via its Dante AV-over-IP platform and Hitomi’s Hitomi's trusted timing measurement capabilities are being integrated directly into AMPP environments through MatchBox Software Analyser, MatchBox Probe, and MatchBox Renderer applications. MatchBox Software solutions operate entirely within AMPP's virtualised infrastructure.

(Image credit: Audinate)

The Audinate partnership brings seamless Dante connectivity directly into AMPP OS, allowing users to discover, manage, and route Dante audio streams without external hardware. With support for up to 128×128 bidirectional channels and latency as low as 1ms, the integration delivers robust audio capabilities across any AMPP-powered workflow.

By incorporating Dante into AMPP, Grass Valley is enabling agile, software-defined audio routing that aligns with modern production demands, whether in a studio, on location, or in the cloud, the company said. The new functionality is fully integrated into AMPP’s microservices architecture, and is deployed, scaled and managed like any other AMPP service. This allows operators to mix Dante sources alongside other IP audio formats within the GV Media Universe.

For the first time, Dante I/O is available through AMPP’s flexible licensing model, offering hourly and monthly subscription options. This gives customers instant, cost-effective access to professional audio networking enabling rapid deployment for short-term productions, seasonal events, or dynamic scaling needs.

The integration benefits a broad range of users across sectors including broadcast, live events, corporate AV, worship, education, and esports—industries increasingly turning to remote production and distributed workflows.

“This partnership reflects the accelerating shift to IP-based media infrastructure,” said Chris Ware, Senior Vice President, Product Development at Audinate. “By integrating Dante into AMPP OS, Grass Valley is offering a powerful platform for modern audio workflows, built to scale for everything from small studios to enterprise-grade distributed productions.”

The solution also supports the use of Dante Domain Manager for effective device management across complex network installations, including the creation of multiple clocking domains, management and routing of signals across VLANs and subnets, creation and management of AES67 & ST2110 device domains, and effective monitoring of the overall Dante system status.

(Image credit: Hitomi)

The Hitomi partnership addresses one of broadcasters' primary concerns about migrating to software-based production: maintaining precise timing and synchronisation throughout complex virtualised workflows. Integrating MatchBox Software Analyser, MatchBox Probe, and MatchBox Renderer applications into AMPP's virtualised infrastructure enables engineers to position timing measurement probes throughout their broadcast chain without signal conversion or external routing. This provides true end-to-end visibility, allowing broadcasters to monitor timing at multiple points from a centralized web interface whilst maintaining the same millisecond-accurate measurements that broadcast professionals rely on worldwide, Hitomi said.

"Traditional workflows using hardware analyzers require video signals to be routed out of software-based environments and converted back to SDI for analysis, which not only adds complexity but can introduce the very timing errors customers are trying to detect," explains Russell Johnson, Director at Hitomi Broadcast. "Our native AMPP integration eliminates this problem by enabling in-situ timing measurement within the software infrastructure itself."

"Managing sync and latency is one of the key concerns about the migration to cloud production," notes Matthew Yates, Director of Strategic Alliances at Grass Valley. "Hitomi's MatchBox solutions demonstrate exactly the kind of integration the Alliance is built for: delivering precision timing measurement that broadcasters require whilst working seamlessly within AMPP workflows."

The partnership reflects Grass Valley Alliance's focus on creating integrated solutions that work together out of the box, rather than requiring weeks of custom integration. MatchBox Software Analyser can manage multiple probes simultaneously, providing the scalability essential for modern virtualized broadcast operations while reducing infrastructure investment and maintaining precision.

Grass Valley will be in Stand 9.A01.