Grass Valley Introduces GV STRATUS News Bundles

MONTREAL—Designed to meet the needs of news professionals with smaller budgets, Grass Valley has announced the release of GV STRATRUS News Bundles. The News Bundles are available in two sets, the News Bundle Express and the News Bundle Pro.

GV STRATUS is a modular video production and content management toolset that embraces content ingest, editing, distribution and archive and retrieval management. All these are integrated with newsroom computer systems via the MOS protocol. Users can mix and move assets across multiple sites, and perform full editing in the field with EDIUS XS, which will be standard with both News Bundles.

The News Bundle Express is a 2x bidirectional I/O, with 600 GB storage, while the News Bundle Pro is a 4x bidirectional I/O, with 7.2 TB storage. Each package supports up to 20 users.

Grass Valley is a provider of end-to-end TV production and content distribution workflows headquartered in Montreal.