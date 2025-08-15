EditShare to Unveil Latest Ultimate EFS Nodes at IBC2025

BOSTON—EditShare will unveil its latest Ultimate EFS Nodes, optimized for high-performance media workflows at any scale, during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The company will preview all NVMe (nonvolatile memory express) systems tailored for demanding 8K, VFX and DI tasks. It will feature its newest portable, rugged EFS Field, which now offers greater capacity, live ingest and secure, verified media transfer. Additional updates to the Ultimate EFS lineup will be announced at the show.

EditShare will spotlight its advancements in collaborative workflows. MediaSilo’s integration with Louper enables real-time, frame-accurate review sessions without lag, downloads or version confusion, allowing global teams to comment and approve instantly. A live Atomos camera-to-cloud demonstration will show proxy uploads directly into MediaSilo for immediate access, accelerating fast-turnaround projects.

The company will also demonstrate other integrations, including Lasergraphics 5K 16-bit DPX film scanning supporting EFS, frame-accurate NDI ISO ingest with multi-channel recording, as well as comprehensive newsroom collaboration with Octopus.

“From green performance at scale to workflow flexibility across post, production and archive, we deliver innovation shaped by customer insight,” said Tara Montford, executive vice president of sales and company co-founder. “Whether you’re scaling up, streamlining reviews or refining remote workflows, our solutions help teams move faster, collaborate better and reduce friction. We look forward to showcasing these advances in Amsterdam.”

See EditShare at IBC2025 Stand 7.A35.

More information is available on the company’s website.