European Broadcaster ARTE Taps Grass Valley for IP Transition

MONTREAL—European cultural broadcaster ARTE has selected Grass Valley LDX 135 cameras and Creative Grading solution as part of its move from SDI/1080i to a native IP-based 1080p production infrastructure with UHD capability.

The project, delivered in collaboration with Broadcasting Center Europe (BCE) as system integrator, modernized two ARTE studios — one dedicated to News and another for general productions. The upgrade at ARTE’s headquarter in Strasbourg, France, delivers a fully native IP environment based on SMPTE ST 2110, ensuring interoperability, scalability, and operational flexibility across ARTE’s production workflows according to the broadcaster.

“Transitioning to IP was a key step in ARTE’s modernization strategy,” said Bruno Viti, Chef de Projet Broadcast at ARTE. “With Grass Valley’s native SMPTE ST 2110 LDX 135 cameras, we achieved outstanding image quality and a true IP implementation that simplified cabling, reduced rack space, and streamlined system integration. This has been a major step forward in both performance and efficiency.”

At the heart of the new workflow is Grass Valley’s LDX Creative Grading solution with the latest CGP 500 grading panel. Together, they provide ARTE’s operators and shaders with intuitive, real-time control over image quality, color balance, and camera matching across the studios.

“Creative Grading has transformed our day-to-day operations,” added Henri Ehrhard, Responsible Production Exploitation et Planification at ARTE. “Operators can now manage multiple cameras, adjust settings, and refine the image directly from the studio floor with immediate visual feedback. The interface is intuitive, the control is precise, and the system fits naturally into our production workflow.”

BCE, acting as system integrator, guided ARTE through the technical and operational transition to IP, ensuring smooth deployment, network integration, and end-to-end performance optimization.

“Our collaboration with ARTE and Grass Valley combined deep engineering expertise with a shared vision for IP-based production,” said Stéphane Gerard, Engineering & Integration Director at BCE. “Together, we’ve delivered a system that’s both technologically advanced and operationally efficient, setting a new benchmark for IP-based live production in France.”

With nine LDX 135 cameras installed across ARTE’s News and general production studios, the broadcaster now benefits from improved operational efficiency, seamless IP integration, and enhanced creative flexibility, enabling consistent, high-quality visual storytelling across all productions, according to Grass Valley.