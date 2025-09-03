OpenDrives Introduces Astraeus Cloud-Native Data Services Platform

LOS ANGELES—OpenDrives has launched Astraeus, a cloud-native data services platform to enable IT departments in enterprise organizations to configure, store, orchestrate, manage, secure and deploy mission-critical applications on premise or in cloud or hybrid environments.

Previewed at the 2025 NAB Show in April, Astraeus drives both operational efficiencies and cost savings over cloud-dependent workflows and data environments. Astraeus addresses the costly reality of data fragmentation and sprawl facing enterprise organizations.

The company will offer qualified candidates exclusive access to the initial release of Astraeus Starting this month, the company said.

The current dominance of cloud-first and cloud-only environments has resulted in growing data silos, leaving organizations grappling with ever-increasing public cloud costs. Many seek something more cost predictable, but with cloud-native resiliency and scale-out flexibility. Some think they need both cloud and on-premises or all-multi-cloud environments; however, Astraeus takes a different approach, it said.

“Traditional data infrastructures, whether cloud or on-premises, have often been blamed for increased costs, lack of performance and high complexity. Infrastructure has also been blamed for leaving data lifecycle challenges unresolved as data continues to sprawl, and workflows continue to get more complicated,” said OpenDrives CEO Sean Lee.

“At OpenDrives, we think infrastructure has not kept pace with workflow demands because infrastructure is not the right solution for the job," he added. "This isn’t about where to move your data. It’s about what you can do with your data. Outcome-based data services are the answer.”

Built on cloud-native principles, Astraeus brings the flexibility, familiarity and experience of the cloud back on-premises where performance and workflow management capabilities are key. The platform’s Kubernetes-based architecture and cluster-first design enable IT departments to deploy their entire cloud workflows without having to re-architect anything and access and manage disparate data stores—all from a unified namespace that can easily scale out when the need arises, the company said.

Astraeus handles demanding workflows across data-intensive industries by tackling every data lifecycle stage—from creation to ingestion, storage and performance, orchestration and unification, governance and compliance, consumption and operations and protection and retention.

Astraeus’ built-in services include:

high-performance storage management

simple resource allocation and orchestration

flexible deployment and scalability

intelligent application and cluster management

data optimization and tiering

data governance and protection